Huawei Reveals a Next-Generation Site Power Facility Architecture and AI Data Center Construction Guideline

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Product & Solution Launch during MWC Barcelona 2025, He Bo, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line, unveiled the next-generation site power facility architecture “Single SitePower” and the AI data center construction guideline RASTM, helping operators thrive as energy prosumers and build better ICT facilities in the new era of AI.



He Bo, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line

“The rise of network architectures centered on data centers in the intelligent era is driving higher demands for digital and intelligent energy.” According to He Bo, Huawei Digital Power is making continuous innovations in architectures and solutions to help operators thrive as energy prosumers.

Single SitePower: Next-Generation Intelligent Architecture for Site Power Facilities

Single SitePower is a next-generation intelligent solution architecture for site power facilities. It adopts a unique three-level synergy mechanism covering site power facilities, wireless networks, and power grids to implement bidirectional interaction of power and information flows in the end-to-end process from the power source, grid, and load to storage. The architecture supports full-link sensing, visualization, and management, improving site energy efficiency (SEE) and power availability (PAV) while reducing the network carbon intensity energy (NCIe). The architecture offers three distinct features:

Resilient: Huawei integrates wireless networks and site power facility networks to implement grid-source synergy, source-storage synergy, and storage-load synergy, and build resilient facilities throughout the process.

Green: Cutting-edge technologies such as high-voltage series connection, optimizers, intelligent algorithms, and arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs), and rapid shutdown devices (RSDs) can be used to build green sites and accelerate the value monetization of green energy.

Reliable: Huawei believes that high-quality and safe lithium batteries should be the top consideration to ensure reliable communication.

RASTM: AI Data Center Construction Guideline

From general-purpose computing to AI computing, data centers need to resolve four major challenges: reliability, uncertainty, rapid delivery, and high power demand. Through joint innovation with global customers, Huawei proposes the AI data center construction guideline RASTM:

Reliable: As the value of AI facilities increases sharply, reliability becomes a major challenge. AI data centers should adopt an enhanced architecture, products, intelligent management, and professional services to ensure reliability throughout their lifecycle.

Agile: AI data centers should be agile and adopt modular design and electromechanical decoupling to flexibly address uncertain requirements and enable rapid delivery.

Sustainable: Power supply efficiency will be a major concern for data centers. The focus of energy efficiency improvement will shift from the efficiency of individual equipment to the efficiency of a parallel system, and then to the large-scale application of the super economic control operation (S-ECO) mode.

“We advocate the concept of Power for AI & AI for Power and will invest continuously in technological innovation to promote the deeper integration of digital, intelligent, and low-carbon technologies, and build resilient, green, and reliable ICT facilities, helping operators transform from energy consumers to prosumers,” said He Bo.

MWC Barcelona 2025 is held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate, and AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and O&M. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

For more information, please visit: http://carrier-back.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2025