Indonesia’s Beauty Market: Value, Innovation, and Global Influences Drive Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia is rapidly becoming a key player in the global beauty industry, offering expansive opportunities for product innovation and consumer engagement. With over 270 million people—more than half under 30— it represents a vibrant and youthful market ready to embrace new beauty trends.

Value-driven consumers

Indonesian consumers are increasingly discerning when it comes to beauty purchases. Mintel Global Consumer research reveals that 91% of women compare products to find the best deal, while 84% frequently buy discounted beauty products – demonstrating a strong preference for value without compromising on quality. Digital engagement is also shaping purchasing behavior, with 21% of women aged 18-34 interacting with beauty content online in the three months leading to September 2024.

Chinese Beauty Brands Gaining Ground

Chinese beauty brands have a strong presence in Indonesia’s e-commerce space, with around 100 SKUs available on Sociolla and Watsons’ local online store. According to Mintel, these brands resonate with Indonesian consumers by focusing on hero ingredients, ingredient-led messaging, and innovative marketing strategies. To further strengthen their appeal, these brands are aligning with local beauty preferences at accessible price points.

Innovation Fuels Market Growth

New product development in color cosmetics is increasingly driven by beauty-enhancing and functional claims, which accounted for 77% and 76% of launches in 2024, respectively, according to Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD). This trend reflects growing consumer demand for transparency, safety, and efficacy in beauty products.

Korean-inspired skincare also continues to gain traction, driven by the Hallyu wave. Innovations focusing on skin-gut harmony and the integration of aesthetic treatments with skincare (such as microneedling and regenerative ingredients like PDRN) can resonate with consumers seeking advanced solutions. This presents an opportunity for brands to explore new formulations that cater to these evolving preferences.

Sensitive Skin: A Rising Focus

The sensitive skin market is emerging as a promising segment. Mintel GNPD data shows a rise in “suitable-for” claims from 34% in 2022 to 43% in 2024, while products featuring the word “sensitive” or a variant in their description grew from 30% to 38% over the same period.

According to Mintel, brands have the opportunity to develop products focusing on multidimensional barrier support and microbiome balance. This aligns with the broader trend of consumers prioritizing skincare that addresses specific needs and sensitivities. Younger consumers, in particular, are driving this shift—89% of Indonesian women aged 18-24 express interest in beauty products specifically designed for their age.

As Indonesia’s beauty market expands, brands that successfully balance affordability, efficacy, and local relevance will be well-positioned to thrive. The intersection of consumer demand for value and innovation offers opportunities for growth in the years ahead.