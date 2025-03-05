JinkoSolar Ranked as the Most Bankable Solar Module Company in BloombergNEF’s 2024 PV Module Bankability Survey

SHANGRAO, China, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was ranked as the most bankable solar module company in the 2024 PV Module Bankability Survey by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF). JinkoSolar was the only solar module company to receive a 100% bankability rating in this year’s survey, thanks to its strong financial position, cutting-edge technological innovations, and proven product reliability.

As one of the most trusted research institutions in the renewable energy sector, BloombergNEF’s annual bankability report is a key reference for financial institutions assessing credit risks for solar projects. This year’s survey gathered insights from major industry stakeholders, including global banks, investment funds, independent power producers (IPPs), and technical advisors, evaluating module manufacturers based on market share, reliability, after-sales service, project execution, and financial stability.

By the end of 2024, JinkoSolar’s total module shipments surpassed 300GW, with Tiger Neo series modules alone exceeding 140GW in cumulative shipments, serving customers across nearly 200 countries and regions. The latest Tiger Neo 3.0 series, built on industry-leading N-type TOPCon technology, delivers power ratings exceeding 670W, with a maximum module efficiency of 24.8% and bifaciality reaching up to 85%. The high bifaciality alone can contribute to an approximate 3.38% increase in overall power generation, with even greater gains in high-reflectivity environments. Beyond higher energy yield, the enhanced bifaciality also improves project economics, reducing the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) by 3.14%, ensuring greater financial benefits for solar investments while delivering safe, efficient, and cost-effective clean energy solutions worldwide.

“The results of this survey underscore how JinkoSolar leads the industry as the preferred solar partner for financial institutions and the top choice for project developers,” commented Ms. Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar. “Looking ahead, JinkoSolar will continue to invest heavily in R&D, with N-type technology as its foundation while driving collaborative innovation in integrated “solar + storage” solutions. JinkoSolar aims to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy with the most competitive green energy products available. “

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

