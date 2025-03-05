Kuaishou’s MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to “A,” Highlighting Outstanding Achievements in Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuaishou Technology (“Kuaishou” or the “Company”; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, is pleased to announce today that MSCI, a leading international ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) rating agency, recently upgraded the Company’s ESG rating from “BBB” to “A.” This elevated rating places Kuaishou among the top performers among its peers. In 2023 and 2024, Kuaishou also participated in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) climate disclosure initiative and earned a “B” rating on the CDP climate change questionnaire, demonstrating its dedication to and outstanding performance in addressing climate change. Guided by its mission of “connecting goodwill through technology to create long-term value,” Kuaishou continues to integrate ESG principles into its operations. The Company’s upgraded MSCI ESG rating not only affirms its long-term commitment to sustainable development practices, but also underscores its sense of responsibility and proactive efforts within the industry.

I. Industry-Leading Green Operations and Low-Carbon Development

Kuaishou has actively responded to China’s “Dual Carbon” strategy, embedding sustainability across its operations. In its data center operations, the Company’s self-developed technologies, such as water-free integrated fluoro-pump air conditioning and plate liquid cooling systems, significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. By consistently expanding the scale of its green electricity transactions and purchasing of green power certificates, Kuaishou also continues to increase the proportion of renewable energy electricity used in its self-built data center. In Kuaishou’s office workplace operations, initiatives like the “IT Equipment Repurchase Program,” smart conference room upgrades, and green building certifications further solidify its low-carbon operational framework, setting benchmarks for industry-wide sustainability.

II. Fortifying Trust with Data Security and Privacy Protection

As a content platform with over 700 million users, Kuaishou prioritizes data security and privacy protection. The Company has obtained multiple international certifications, including ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System, and ISO 27017 Cloud Service Information Security Management System, covering 100% of its business scope. Kuaishou conducts data security and privacy protection training for all employees (including new employees, contract workers and interns) every year to safeguard its users’ and partners’ data. Meanwhile, Kuaishou actively participates in the formulation of international standards, national standards, and industry standards in the fields of personal information protection and data security, promoting the overall improvement of data security in the industry.

III. Employee Growth and Diversified Development Driving Corporate Advancement

Kuaishou emphasizes employee growth and diversified development in its efforts to create an equal and inclusive working environment. The Company offers a comprehensive training system and various career development pathways to help employees enhance their professional skills. Kuaishou’s internal learning platform, “Kuaishou Middle School,” offers nearly 5,000 courses covering technology R&D, product operations, and management skills, catering to diverse learning needs. In addition, Kuaishou also supports employee well-being and fosters a sense of belonging and loyalty by providing benefits such as health check-ups and mental health assistance.

IV. Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibilities through Public Welfare Actions

Kuaishou deeply integrates social responsibility into its corporate DNA, leveraging its platform to support public welfare initiatives. From rural revitalization and educational equity to helping vulnerable groups and protecting minors, the Company employs innovative models to efficiently coordinate social resources. Its public welfare ecosystem empowers thousands of entrepreneurs and rural women, enhances public literacy through digital tools and promotes sustainable community development. According to the latest disclosure, Kuaishou Public Welfare’s cumulative donations to date exceed RMB200 million, and its platform has created over 30 million job opportunities. Kuaishou has proven that commercial value and social value can be deeply integrated, setting a “technology for good” industry benchmark.

V. Governance Structure and Business Ethics Anchoring Growth

As the highest governance body for its ESG, the Company’s Board of Directors has established an ESG Working Group under the Corporate Governance Committee to coordinate and promote the implementation of ESG initiatives across functional departments. Simultaneously, Kuaishou strictly adheres to the highest business ethical standards and resolutely opposes corruption, money laundering, monopolistic practices, and other illegal and criminal activities. The Company also ensures compliance and transparency across its operations through a robust internal system and supervision mechanism.

MSCI’s upgrade of Kuaishou’s ESG rating to “A” stands as yet another testament to Kuaishou’s impactful ESG initiatives following its receipt of the “2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Excellence Award” (New Listed Company Category). These honors commend both the Company’s past efforts and its future sustainable development path. Moving forward, Kuaishou will continue to uphold ESG principles, expand its green operations, strengthen data security, promote employee growth, and fulfill its social responsibilities to drive high-quality growth and create enduring societal value.

