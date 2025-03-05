MWC 2025: Fibocom Powers Suntek’s Smart Lawn Mower Mass Production

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, announced that its smart lawn mower solution, provided to Suntek, a subsidiary of Yotrio Group, has reached a milestone of over 10K+ units in mass production. This solution addresses the growing demand for smart garden upgrades across Europe and other markets, accelerating the widespread adoption of wire-free smart lawn mowing technology.

Fibocom’s solution overcomes traditional lawn mowers’ reliance on buried boundary wires, reducing costs and improving flexibility. By leveraging machine vision and AI algorithms, the solution delivers several key breakthroughs. It employs an RGB camera integrated with advanced machine vision algorithms for autonomous mapping, allowing the mower to identify boundaries, create precise maps, and follow edges while autonomously charging. The solution also includes static obstacle and dynamic pet detection. The integrated hardware and software, including the control board, algorithm board, and electric drive board, along with SDKs for path planning and energy management, streamlines development and reduces both deployment time and costs.

With key features such as wire-free deployment, visual recognition, and autonomous decision-making, Suntek’s smart lawn mower is poised to enter the top three retail chains in Europe, with a simultaneous launch across multiple countries. This will accelerate the commercial rollout of smart lawn mowers. Fibocom and Suntek will continue the collaboration, to unveil flagship models that incorporate binocular VIO & RTK fusion positioning, breakpoint resumption, and large-area regulation capabilities, further expanding the smart garden market.

Lin Li, General Manager of Suntek, said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Fibocom and successfully complete the entire process from solution customization to mass production in a short timeframe. The visual algorithm and semantic mapping technology, in particular, have been key in helping our product gain recognition in international markets. We look forward to continuing our partnership and delivering more intelligent solutions for smart gardens.”

“Fibocom’s smart lawn mower solution combines data, computing power, and advanced algorithms into a unified AI platform. It leverages a dataset of over 200,000 images for screening, cleaning, and labeling, supported by a powerful chip platform. The solution integrates perception, positioning, and regulatory control algorithms.” Lucas Zhang, General Manager of Fibocom’s AIC Product Management Department, added “Fibocom and Suntek will continue to introduce innovative solutions, driving AI advancements in smart garden applications.”