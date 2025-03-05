MWC Barcelona 2025 Fibocom Debuts Compact, Low-Power Cat.M Module MQ780-GL Powered by Qualcomm Modem-RF

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, has unveiled its new MQ780-GL Cat.M module embedded with the Qualcomm® E51 4G Modem-RF. Boasting four key benefits—compact size, minimal power consumption, global frequency band support, and reliable network compatibility—the MQ780-GL drives the large-scale adoption of LPWA technologies in various applications like smart metering, asset tracking, and smart cities.

Supporting 3GPP Release 14 Cat.M1 and NB-IoT, the MQ780-GL automatically switches modes for optimal coverage. With global frequency band compatibility, it ensures reliable LPWA connectivity across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Leveraging cutting-edge power management technology, the MQ780-GL extends battery life significantly with features like Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX). In PSM mode, standby current drops to micro-amp (μA) levels, making it perfect for long-term applications like water and gas meters, requiring over 10 years of battery life. With its LCC+LGA package, the MQ780-GL is an excellent choice for space-constrained IoT devices that demand both size and efficiency.

The MQ780-GL also offers robust integration capabilities, supporting multiple protocols like MQTT, CoAP, and LwM2M, and interfaces such as UART, I2C, and I2S, enabling seamless device connectivity. For location-based services, the module includes Soft GPS for high-precision asset tracking. Built with security in mind, the MQ780-GL integrates a hardware-level safety engine, ensuring data encryption and secure authentication for all device-to-network communications.

“Fibocom’s MQ780-GL module, powered by the Qualcomm E51 4G Modem-RF, exemplifies our dedication to advancing LPWA technology,” stated Vieri Vanghi, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to see how this module will drive the adoption of Cat.M and NB-IoT technologies, enabling more efficient and reliable connectivity in smart metering, asset tracking, and smart cities.

“Fibocom’s MQ780-GL module demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in LPWA connectivity,” said Liu Sunzhi, General Manager of MTC BU at Fibocom. “With its compact size and ultra-low power consumption, the MQ780-GL reduces development challenges, further accelerating the widespread adoption of IoT solutions. Moving forward, we are committed to deepening collaborations with our chipset partners and vertical industries to drive the commercialization of low-power Cat.M/NB-IoT solutions.”

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies. Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.