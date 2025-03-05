New TXOne Networks OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report Details Growing Range of Risks Facing Companies as Digital Transformation Unfolds Globally

Supply-chain vulnerabilities, aging infrastructure, patching difficulties and gaps in incident response demand urgent action to safeguard industrial operations, TXOne Networks report shows

TAIPEI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, published its new annual report on operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, detailing risks such as supply-chain vulnerabilities, aging infrastructure, patching difficulties and gaps in incident response. The new report, which is publicly available for free download, reveals heightened concerns over digital vulnerabilities potentially introduced in deployment of industrial control systems (ICS) such as smart sensors, edge-computing devices, asset-tracking solutions and remote-monitoring tools.



TXOne 2024 OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report

“How can organizations effectively secure these interconnected systems against cyber threats? This is the pressing challenge confronting Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) worldwide,” reads TXOne Networks’ 2024 Annual OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report. “Traditionally, cybersecurity strategies have focused on safeguarding IT (information technology) systems and their digital assets. However, as industries undergo continuous digitalization, critical infrastructure is increasingly integrated into unified digital ecosystems, broadening the attack surface. The intrinsic differences between OT and IT systems often render IT-centric security measures inadequate when applied to OT environments. With OT systems now deeply interconnected, the shortcomings of conventional IT protections have become glaringly evident, particularly in light of the safety, availability, and reliability characteristics of these systems.”

The findings in the report are grounded in a large-scale survey conducted jointly by TXOne Networks and Frost & Sullivan, encompassing input from 150 C-suite executives from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. The research covers multiple industrial sectors—automotive, food, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, for example—each vital to the global economy and uniquely exposed to OT cybersecurity challenges.

The report showed that 94% of surveyed organizations reported being at risk of OT cyber incidents in the past year, while 98% experienced IT incidents affecting their OT environments. While ransomware incidents decreased from 47% of respondents in 2023 to 28% in 2024, nation-state attackers on critical infrastructure were revealed to be a growing new concern. Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), vulnerabilities in supply-chain software and advanced malware such as Fuxnet and FrostyGoop are among the diverse threats documented in 2024 Annual OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report.

The TXOne Networks report goes on to illuminate key insights across a range of topics:

Changing threat landscape of OT environments

Prioritizing vulnerabilities and overcoming patching challenges

Regulation and standardization trends

Overcoming pitfalls and securing the future

“As large enterprises strengthen their security posture, the focus of OT cybersecurity is expanding beyond visibility to include protection, advanced threat detection, and robust security governance,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TXOne Networks. “Asset discovery and vulnerability management are merely starting points. The persistent rise in OT cyberattacks, as highlighted in this year’s report, underscores the urgent need for organizations—especially those without dedicated OT security practices—to take action. Security vendors must lead the way by bridging gaps through knowledge sharing and innovation. At TXOne Networks, we are committed to raising global OT security standards and shaping a more resilient future for industrial cybersecurity.”

