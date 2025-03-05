Newly-formed Archerfish Precision Diagnostics Pte Ltd: Ushers a New Era in Advanced Diagnostics

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant development for the clinical diagnostics landscape in Singapore, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory (Angsana) and Pathnova Laboratories (Pathnova) have announced their merger to form Archerfish Precision Diagnostics Private Limited (Archerfish). This strategic union brings together two leading laboratory players with complementary expertise – Angsana in molecular diagnostics and Pathnova in serology and AI – This merger positions Archerfish as a powerhouse in advanced diagnostic solutions.



In picture: From left: Dr Ian Cheong, Mr Peter Chia, Dr Chris Tan, Mr Kevin Lee

The merger seeks to combine the unique strengths of both laboratories, expanding their capabilities beyond their current portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic assays.

Angsana is a pioneer in the field of molecular oncology in Asia, having introduced clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) early on. They have a strong track record of successful commercialisation and bringing clinical diagnostics tests to the market. Pathnova specialises in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including the creation of intellectual property related to novel diagnostic technologies, exemplified by their proprietary early screening test for nasopharyngeal cancer. Both labs are focused on diseases prevalent in Asia.

Archerfish will cater to both the private and public healthcare sectors, enhancing access to innovative and accurate diagnostic services.

Advancing Diagnostic Innovation

Archerfish’s vision is to be at the forefront of diagnostic innovation, providing accurate, timely, and comprehensive solutions for early cancer screening, as well as precision diagnostics guiding treatments for cancer and other diseases.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and pioneering research, the company is expanding its portfolio of diagnostic tests to drive innovation in clinical practice.

Next-Generation Sequencing

One key area of development is advancing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) beyond personalised cancer care to other areas including infectious disease detection. For instance, metagenomic NGS (mNGS) enables the comprehensive identification of microorganisms, offering the potential to detect a wide range of viral and bacterial infections from a single plasma sample within a clinically actionable timeframe.

Data-Driven Disease Detection

In addition, the company is developing data-driven approaches to disease detection through serum proteomics and serological profiling. Advances in aptamer technology now allow for the profiling of thousands of proteins in serum, providing a versatile and powerful tool for diverse diagnostic applications.

Artificial Intelligence

To maximize the potential of these data-driven methods, Archerfish is integrating artificial intelligence to refine pattern analysis, improving disease detection and predictive accuracy. Through these innovations, the company remains committed to transforming diagnostics and enhancing patient outcomes.

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subjected to further technology and market research.

Strategic Leadership and Investment

Archerfish’s management team comprises leading clinicians, scientists and accomplished healthcare executives, providing the vision and leadership necessary for the company’s growth. Their combined expertise in diagnostics, research, and business strategy aims to keep Archerfish at the industry’s forefront in Asia.

The merger is backed by a consortium of strategic investors including Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, The Life Sciences Innovation Fund, Temasek Life Sciences Accelerator and SEEDS Capital, which fund and support research and innovation. With such backing, Archerfish is well positioned to achieve its ambitious goals.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Plans

The formation of Archerfish is expected to facilitate greater collaboration in public-private partnerships, contributing to healthcare cost efficiency through economies of scale. By working closely with government agencies and healthcare providers, Archerfish aims to improve access to high-quality diagnostic services.

Archerfish is seeking to raise at least SGD$50 million over the next three years to support its expansion plans. This funding will be used to further develop and commercialise its innovative diagnostic solutions as well as regional expansion.

“This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to advance diagnostic science and improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Lim Cheok Peng, Chairman of Archerfish Precision Diagnostics, Founder of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory

“Archerfish will address a critical gap in Singapore’s clinical laboratory landscape, seamlessly translating scientific evidence into practical, high-quality clinical laboratory solutions,” added Dr. Ian Cheong, Director of Archerfish Precision Diagnostics and Co-founder of PathNova Laboratories.

“The merger of these two laboratories fosters a dynamic synergy, uniting expertise and resources to drive groundbreaking innovation and create a greater positive impact on society,” said Mr Peter Chia, CEO of Temasek Lifesciences Laboratory.

About Archerfish Precision Diagnostics

Archerfish Precision Diagnostics Private Limited is a leading molecular diagnostics company dedicated to innovative solutions for cancer detection and treatment. Formed through the merger of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory and Pathnova Laboratories, both CAP-accredited laboratories, Archerfish combines excellence in clinical laboratory practice with a strong commitment to research and development.

