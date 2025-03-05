NORTIV 8 Unveils GeoPilot Tactical Boot Collection

Unmatched and Versatile Men’s Tactical Footwear Built for Work, Adventure, and Everyday Excellence

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NORTIV 8, the leading brand in high-performance footwear, is proud to announce the launch of the GeoPilot Collection—a groundbreaking line of men’s tactical boots designed to meet the highest standards of durability, comfort, and versatility. Purposefully engineered for demanding professionals, outdoor adventurers, and those who rely on superior footwear in everyday life, the GeoPilot Collection combines cutting-edge technology with premium craftsmanship to deliver an unrivaled experience across any terrain.



The GeoPilot Collection features nine distinct models —Terrascope, Metrostrike, Peakforce, VaporGuard, DriftShield, HydroTrek, HydroArmor, Desertstorm, and Paladin-Steel — each designed to meet specific needs. Combining superior protection, long-lasting comfort, and cutting-edge design, these boots are engineered for performance and adaptability across various activities, from hiking and work to leisure settings.

Terrascope: The All-Terrain Powerhouse

Terrascope is distinguished by its energy-returning ETPU sole, providing a lightweight, cushioned experience that reduces fatigue and supports every step. Designed to seamlessly adapt to both urban and rugged environments, its ETPU sole provides 50% more rebound and 33% less weight, ensuring superior energy return and enhanced comfort during extended wear. The wear-resistant Oxford upper is designed for durability while maintaining a stylish appearance, and the ASTM-certified slip-resistant rubber outsole ensures reliable footing on any surface, from wet city streets to rocky trails. Featuring an arch-supported insole for added comfort, Terrascope provides all-day support, and the convenient inside zipper allows for quick on and off, eliminating the hassle of laces. Whether you’re on your feet for work or exploring the outdoors, Terrascope offers the durability, comfort, and practicality you need.

Metrostrike: The Ultimate Tactical Boots for Maximum Performance

Metrostrike is crafted for all-day comfort, lasting durability, and versatile performance, making it perfect for demanding work environments. The responsive EVA midsole delivers superior cushioning and shock absorption, while ample arch support ensures fatigue-free wear, even through long shifts. Its lightweight yet durable construction offers the ideal balance of strength and comfort for extended use without weighing you down. With a unique heel design for added support, a contoured insole that cradles your arch, and a padded collar for ankle security, Metrostrike keeps you stable and supported throughout the day. The slip-resistant, high-traction rubber outsole provides reliable grip on any surface, enhancing safety in dynamic settings. Quick-access side zippers and pull loops offer effortless on/off, making it easy to get in and out during busy workdays. Combining tactical-grade performance with unbeatable value, Metrostrike delivers premium features and lasting quality without the premium price tag.

Peakforce: Built for Tough Environments, Crafted for Comfort

PeakForce is engineered for those who demand durability, protection, and all-day comfort in tough environments. Designed for prolonged wear, its thickened midsole absorbs impact, reducing strain during long shifts or intense activity. A lightweight build enhances mobility without compromising support, while a smooth inner zipper allows for quick, hassle-free wear. The reinforced upper, crafted from genuine leather and durable textiles, shields against rough conditions, with a gusseted tongue blocking out debris. For lasting comfort, a contoured heel cup insole provides arch support, complemented by high-rebound cushioning that keeps every step energized. Finished with a high-traction rubber outsole featuring slip-resistant grooves, PeakForce ensures a firm grip on unpredictable terrain, making it a reliable choice for any mission.

VaporGuard: Waterproof Protection for Extreme Conditions

The VaporGuard stands out with its exceptional waterproofing and reliable protection, designed for extreme conditions. Featuring a reinforced rubber toe cap, it provides impact resistance against debris and hazards, ensuring your toes stay safe. Its waterproof membrane offers 4-hour static water resistance, keeping feet dry even in wet environments. The leather and microsuede upper not only adds durability but also provides a sleek, flexible feel, combining both style and function. The advanced midsole, crafted from a combination of EVA and rubber, delivers optimal shock absorption for all-day comfort during outdoor activities. With an arch-supporting heel cup insole, the VaporGuard enhances stability and offers superior support, making it the perfect choice for rough terrain or long hours on your feet.

Elevate Your Performance with GeoPilot

The GeoPilot Collection is engineered for unmatched endurance, adaptability, and peak performance. Crafted with advanced technology and high-quality materials, each style offers all-day comfort, exceptional traction, and reliable protection on any terrain. Built for those who demand more, these boots combine tactical-grade durability, versatile design, and sleek style, empowering you to take on any challenge—whether at work, in the great outdoors, or during your daily routine.

Available Now

Experience the perfect blend of performance and style with the GeoPilot Collection. Explore the full range on NORTIV 8’s Amazon store, official website, and in selected retail stores. Unleash your potential with footwear designed to meet the demands of your daily challenges, offering a perfect balance of durability, comfort, and versatility. Discover the GeoPilot Collection today.

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8 is your ultimate destination for athleisure and outdoor footwear. Our footwear is designed to empower individuals to pursue their active lifestyles with confidence and comfort. With a focus on durability, functionality, affordability, and modern designs, NORTIV 8 empowers you to embrace your active lifestyle with style.