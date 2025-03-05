NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR MARCH 5TH

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE_March_5_Market_Update

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 5th

Investors parse through tariff developments ahead of Wednesday trading

Futures indicate a higher market open after Tuesday’s volatility

President Trump mentions that minor disruptions from levies are possible