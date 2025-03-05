Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and IMU University Sign MoU to Advance Medical Research and Education

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) and IMU University have officially entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in biomedical science research, training, and knowledge exchange. This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Malaysia’s medical research ecosystem while enhancing educational opportunities for the next generation of healthcare professionals.



From left to right: Mr Kwan Choon Yoong, PHKL COO, Ms Erica Lam, PHKL CEO, Prof Emerita Datuk Dr Asma binti Ismail, Prof Wong Shew Fung

Under this MoU, IMU University will provide research students who will undergo structured training at PHKL, where they will gain hands-on experience in medical research projects. These short-term research programs, lasting a minimum of three months, will allow students to work under joint supervision from both IMU University and PHKL experts. The collaboration will also encompass broader research and development (R&D) initiatives, including retrospective studies, surveys, and registries, contributing to advancements in biomedical science.

A Shared Commitment to Research and Innovation

The partnership between PHKL and IMU University is designed to strengthen research capabilities by leveraging both institutions’ expertise and resources. Key areas of collaboration include:

Clinical research & development, where joint research initiatives focusing on medical advancements, with an emphasis on publishing findings that contribute to global biomedical knowledge.

Professional training & development by providing structured mentorship and training for students, consultants, and research staff, fostering a research-driven culture within the healthcare industry.

Ethical research practices & data security and ensuring adherence to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards, with secure and ethical data management practices to protect participant confidentiality.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Erica Lam, CEO of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, emphasised the significance of the partnership, “This collaboration underscores PHKL’s dedication to advancing medical research and fostering a culture of innovation. By training the next generation of biomedical scientists and expanding research initiatives, we are not only contributing to the future of healthcare but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable healthcare solutions.”

As one of the few in Malaysia’s private healthcare sector, dedicated to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes through ethical, high-quality clinical trials, PHKL’s Clinical Research Centre is a recognised research hub, providing a hospital-based platform for testing new treatments for both common and rare diseases, ensuring the highest standards of patient care.



Bridging Education and Healthcare Excellence

PHKL’s Clinical Research Centre also provides an ideal platform for training and mentorship, allowing IMU University students and researchers to gain hands-on experience in a hospital setting, benefiting from exposure to real-world clinical data and research methodologies. This practical training will enhance their academic foundation, equipping them with the necessary skills to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s healthcare landscape.

Beyond student training, this partnership will also benefit PHKL’s medical professionals, encouraging continuous learning and engagement in groundbreaking research projects. The collaboration aligns with PHKL’s broader mission to enhance research culture among its consultants while supporting Malaysia’s medical and health sciences education sector.

A Sustainable Future in Medical Research

This MoU reflects a shared vision between PHKL and IMU University to drive innovation and research excellence in Malaysia’s healthcare sector. Both institutions remain committed to fostering future collaborations that push the boundaries of medical knowledge, ultimately improving patient outcomes and shaping a more research-driven healthcare system.

This partnership not only strengthens Malaysia’s research capabilities but also ensures that healthcare professionals and students alike are equipped with the expertise to navigate the evolving medical landscape.

For more information on Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

Download the press release and images from this link .

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 507 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.

This has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we hold certification as a Baby-Friendly Hospital and is a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO). As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur looks to the future, unwaveringly committed to continuing its legacy of excellence with world-class healthcare services and innovative treatments for generations to come. Learn more at www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

For more information, please contact:

Callie Phin, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Email: callie.phin@pantai.com.my

Tel No.: 014-686 7066

For media enquiry:

Natasha Loo, PR Lab Consultancy

Email: tasha@pr-lab.co

Tel No.: 010-231 0110

Lim Joe Ee, PR Lab Consultancy

Email: joe.lim@pr-lab.co

Tel No.: 012-635 9839