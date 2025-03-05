Priority Pass Welcomes Racing Driver Bianca Bustamante as Asia Pacific Brand Advocate

Priority Pass, the world’s leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, teams up with Filipino Elite Motorsport racing star in latest show of support for up-and-coming athletes

LONDON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Priority Pass™ , the original and market-leading airport experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International , today announced a collaboration with Filipino, Elite Motorsport racing driver, Bianca Bustamante. As Priority Pass’ newest Asia Pacific brand advocate, the 20-year-old will champion the brand’s promise to elevate every journey into something special. The news follows Priority Pass’ recent support of the Hong Kong China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games, for which Priority Pass was the Official Airport Lounge Partner.

This strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to elevating standards of excellence. A trailblazer in her field, Bustamante is one of the few Southeast Asian women in motorsport. She was the first female driver who joined the McLaren Driver Development programme and in 2023 to 2024, she also competed in the F1 Academy (a female-only, Formula 4 single seater racing championship). Bianca’s career reflects the spirit of breaking boundaries – a quality that has defined Priority Pass as a pioneer and market leader in delivering premium travel experiences for over 35 years.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Bustamante discovered her passion for racing early on; competing in both local and international karting championships from the age of five. In the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport, Bustamante is determined to show that women can succeed at the highest levels.

“I am proud to be a brand advocate for Priority Pass, a brand that supports my passion for travel and my goal to inspire others to challenge their limits. The nature of the sport means having to travel to different countries and cities. As I prepare for my debut in the GB3 Championship with Elite Motorsport this year, I’m grateful to now have access to Priority Pass’ global network of airport lounges and travel experiences – in which I can conserve much-needed energy ahead of my races,” said Bianca Bustamante.

“Bianca’s remarkable achievements at such a young age are testament to her grit, talent, and resilience. Her story embodies Priority Pass’ commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards. As Bianca is increasingly required to travel internationally, travel fatigue and jet lag will pose a threat to her performance. By providing Bianca with access to Priority Pass airport lounges and travel experiences globally, we hope she’ll be able to better rest before her flights and arrive feeling more refreshed and focused on achieving her best on the world stage,” said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair, Collinson International. “We are delighted to support Bianca in this shared journey of inspiring the next generation of sport stars to become trailblazers in their own right, on and off the track.”

Priority Pass is proud to support athletes around the world. In addition to being named as the Official Airport Lounge Partner for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games, Priority Pass is also a partner to the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA); providing athletes with comfort and convenience during their travels to help them stay on top of their game. Furthermore, The Collinson Group is a proud founding partner of Coach Core, a UK-based charity focused on empowering young people through sports.

