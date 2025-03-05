QNAP Empowers Professionals with TS-h1277AFX All-flash NAS, Engineered for Intensive Creative and Virtual Workloads

TAIPEI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, has unveiled the TS-h1277AFX, a 12-bay tower all-flash NAS designed to meet the rigorous demands of multimedia production and virtualization. Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9000 Series processor, the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE via expansion cards for high-speed data access. Combining exceptional performance and capacity, it serves as a centralized hub for storage, file sharing, backup, and disaster recovery, making it an ideal choice for dynamic and collaborative work environments.



QNAP TS-h1277AFX — Ideal storage solution for high-speed video editing, VFX, collaboration, and data protection.

“All-flash NAS solutions are crucial for media professionals,” said Alex Shih, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the TS-h1277AFX delivers low-latency, multi-user access that optimizes collaboration workflows. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio for creative teams, enabling seamless 4K/8K media transfers, real-time editing, and secure file management.”

Key Features

Powerful Performance to Drive Critical Business Operations

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 9000 Series (8-core) processors , the TS-h1277AFX supports up to 192GB of DDR5 ECC memory and includes a built-in GPU, making it ideal for demanding tasks like multimedia, real-time video editing, and VFX processing.

Powered by , the TS-h1277AFX supports and includes a built-in GPU, making it ideal for demanding tasks like multimedia, real-time video editing, and VFX processing. Immutable Storage for Enhanced Data Security

Driven by QuTS hero, the TS-h1277AFX integrates ZFS self-healing, data deduplication, RAID redundancy, and SSD optimization for enterprise-grade data protection and performance, reducing hardware failure risks while maximizing SSD efficiency and lifespan to maximize your all-flash investment.

Driven by QuTS hero, the TS-h1277AFX integrates ZFS self-healing, data deduplication, RAID redundancy, and SSD optimization for enterprise-grade data protection and performance, reducing hardware failure risks while maximizing SSD efficiency and lifespan to maximize your all-flash investment. Fast Networking with 25GbE Options

Featuring two 2.5GbE and two 10GBASE-T ports , the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE to accommodate high-speed data transfers. When paired with QNAP’s multi-port high-speed switches, It provides seamless multi-user collaboration and efficient file sharing.

Featuring , the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to to accommodate high-speed data transfers. When paired with QNAP’s multi-port high-speed switches, It provides seamless multi-user collaboration and efficient file sharing. Flexible Expansion to Meet Growing Needs

The TS-h1277AFX comes with three PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots , allowing users to add options for high-speed networking , JBOD storage expansions , or M.2 SSD upgrades , making it highly adaptable to changing performance and storage needs.

The TS-h1277AFX comes with allowing users to add options for or , making it highly adaptable to changing performance and storage needs. Accelerated Data Import/Export and Video Display

The TS-h1277AFX includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds for rapid SSD data transfers, streamlining media backup and restoration. It also features a 4K HDMI™ output for direct content display on monitors, simplifying local operations and video presentations.

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.