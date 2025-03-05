SanyouBio Launches 73 Whole-Series Bispecific Reference Antibody Products, Facilitating New Breakthroughs in Bispecific Drug Development

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SanyouBio announced today the official launch of 73 whole-series bispecific antibody reference products, covering globally approved and representative clinical-stage bispecific antibody drugs. The launch of this product series will provide robust support for the development of bispecific antibody drugs, helping to overcome critical challenges in drug development.

The development of bispecific antibody drugs is at the forefront of antibody research. Compared to monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibody drugs can simultaneously bind to two different antigens or epitopes, theoretically leveraging the synergistic effects of dual targets, thereby overcoming limitations such as drug resistance associated with single-target therapies. By the end of 2024, 19 bispecific antibody drugs have been approved globally, with hundreds more in development. This number is expected to continue growing by 2025. According to Market.us, the global bispecific antibody drug market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5% from 2024 to 2033, reaching a market size of hundreds of billions of dollars by 2033.

Bispecific antibody drugs hold significant clinical value and market demand. Leveraging its self-developed high-quality bispecific antibody preparation platform, SanyouBio has successfully prepared 73 bispecific reference antibody products, covering all approved and representative clinical-stage bispecific antibody drugs. These products were officially launched on March 5, 2025.

As a core product of SanyouBio, the bispecific reference antibody products encompass dozens of configurations, including CrossMab, Duobody, BiTE, DRAT, and Fab. Each configuration has undergone rigorous quality control and data validation to ensure superior binding affinity and stability. These reference products are not only suitable for early-stage drug screening but also for preclinical efficacy evaluation.

In addition to bispecific antibody reference products, SanyouBio has developed a one-stop bispecific design application called OneClick+, which integrates over 150 antibody configuration diagrams, covering four major categories: classic bispecific antibodies, nanobodies, ScFv, and complex antibodies. This application meets the demanding needs of bispecific antibody design, providing strong technical support for the personalized design of bispecific antibody drugs.

Dr. Lang Guojun, CEO of SanyouBio, stated: “The launch of these bispecific antibody reference products marks a significant milestone in SanyouBio’s exploration of the bispecific drug development field, reflecting our commitment to advancing the global biopharmaceutical industry. SanyouBio will continue to dedicate itself to the research and innovation of bispecific antibody drugs, optimizing our products and services to support the growth of the global biopharmaceutical sector. In the future, SanyouBio plans to further expand the product line of bispecific antibody reference products and continuously upgrade bispecific antibody design applications like OneClick+ to provide more comprehensive and efficient solutions for our clients. Together, we will advance the clinical application and commercialization of bispecific antibody drugs, paving the way for a brighter future.”

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate “differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS”, to accomplish the mission “to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics”.

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by “super-trillion, integration, and intelligence” , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou’s business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.