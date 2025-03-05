Silkland Launches First 5FT USB-IF Certified USB4 80Gbps Cable on Amazon

It is searchable on usb.org (certified product list → TID: 12915).

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silkland, a leading tech brand specializing in high-performance cables and accessories, has unveiled its first-ever USB4 80Gbps cable on Amazon to support the future of USB technology. Notably, the Silkland cable is certified up to a maximum length of 5 feet, ensuring both high-quality performance and flexibility for various use cases. The cable supports data transfer, video output, and charging, making it a future-proof solution for cable tech.

At the core of the USB4 Version 2.0 cable’s capabilities is its 80Gbps data transfer rate, which allows users to transfer 10GB of data per second. This makes it an ideal choice for professionals, content creators who require fast and reliable data handling.

120Gbps bandwidth for video makes it a go-to choice for those seeking top-tier graphical performance. It can handle up to 16K resolution, dual 8K/6K display, or even three 4K displays at 144Hz. The cable also supports a single 4K@540Hz display for game enthusiasts, providing unmatched smoothness and clarity for fast-moving visuals.

Additionally, 240W fast charging enables the use of power-hungry devices, such as laptops, gaming consoles, and high-performance monitors. It supports PD 3.1 fast charging technology, which is future-proof and backward compatible with 60W, 100W, and 140W.

Durability is a key design of Silkland cable, with its sturdy 48-strand braided construction and recyclable aluminum shell. The cable is designed to withstand daily wear and tear. The shell is phone case-friendly, ensuring seamless compatibility with a wide range of devices. The cable is also compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and DP 2.1 Alt Mode devices.

Exceptional performance, coupled with its durable design and broad compatibility, ensures that it will remain a vital accessory for modern technology for years to come.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DRP2V8RG

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland integrates design, R&D, and sales, specializing in high-end cable development. With a focus on cutting-edge technology products, it leads the high-end cable market across the US, Europe, Japan. As a member of VESA and USB-IF, Silkland has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation by developing Certified 80Gbps DP 2.1 Cable, USB 80Gbps Cable, Thunderbolt 5 Cable and HDMI 2.1 Cable.

Official Website: https://silklandtech.com

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@silkland_official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsiWyZZJFoDLRGvfs0ETNqw