SK Telecom Signs MoU with Giga Computing and SK Enmove on Liquid Cooling Technology

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Giga Computing, a leader in liquid cooling technology, and SK Enmove to jointly develop next-generation cooling solutions.

Under this MoU, the three companies will collaborate on extensive research and development (R&D) efforts, including validating technologies to optimize liquid cooling performance and developing artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) solutions.

Giga Computing will contribute its expertise in liquid cooling solutions, while SK Enmove will supply high-quality cooling fluids, leveraging its technological capabilities and competitiveness in the high-quality lubricants market.

The cooperation will focus on optimizing and validating all three liquid cooling methods commonly used in data centers — Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC), Immersion Liquid Cooling (ILC) and Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC). Additionally, the companies will develop a liquid cooling package solution by conducting operational verification, which houses GPU and NPU servers.

Through this global partnership, SK Telecom aims to enhance its capabilities in designing and operating next-generation cooling technologies that minimize power consumption and heat generation — key factors in AIDC operations. Furthermore, the company plans to leverage its advancements in cooling technology to strengthen the AIDC competitiveness of the SK Group as a whole.

“Our partnership will accelerate the development of liquid cooling solutions, a key next-generation technology for AIDCs,” said Yang Seung-hyun, Head of AI R&D Center at SK Telecom. “SK Telecom is committed to becoming a global leader in AIDC operations with unique capabilities through collaboration with global leading companies.”

“As a market leader in cooling fluids, SK Enmove will leverage this collaboration to drive the growth of the liquid cooling market with optimized cooling fluids that can maximize data center energy efficiency and further solidify our position as a leader in energy efficiency,” said Kim Dae-jung, Head of the Green Business Unit at SK Enmove.

“As AI and high-performance computing continue to advance, liquid cooling has become a critical technology for building sustainable data centers,” said Daniel Hou, General Manager of Giga Computing. “Through our collaboration with SK Telecom and SK Enmove, Giga Computing will leverage its expertise in liquid cooling solutions to drive energy efficiency and innovation in data center infrastructure. We look forward to jointly developing next-generation cooling technologies that enable more efficient and environmentally sustainable AIDC operations.”

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

For more information, please contact skt_press@sk.com or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.