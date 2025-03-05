Small Battery, Big Power: SUNGROW Unveils SBS050 5 kWh Home Battery

HEFEI, China, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, SUNGROW unveiled its 5 kWh SBS050 home energy storage battery, a game-changing solution that redefines residential energy storage. With a compact 182 mm design, SBS050 offers exceptional scalability, allowing for expansion from 1 to 4 units in parallel, providing a maximum capacity of 20.48kWh. Capable of handling a charge/discharge current of up to 50 A, it delivers superior performance and safety. Its seamless compatibility with diesel generator systems further enhances its versatility, making it the ideal solution for homes seeking reliable, scalable, and high-performance energy storage.

Maximized Power Output for Uninterrupted Supply

Paired with SUNGROW’s SHRS-20 inverter series, SBS050 supports a high current charge/discharge of 50 A. This enables quick power delivery during grid fluctuations or peak demand, efficiently supporting high-power household appliances and lowering energy costs. Leveraging its advanced backup power technology, SBS050 can imperceptibly switch to battery power in 10 ms during grid outages, ensuring uninterrupted, stable power for critical loads.

Additionally, SBS050 is designed to efficiently integrate with diesel generator systems, automatically switching to generator power in case of an outage, providing ultimate flexibility for a wide range of home energy needs.

Sleek, Flexible, and Leading the Way in Home Energy

SBS050 embodies SUNGROW’s minimalist design philosophy, featuring a sleek white profile that easily fits into various home styles. Its LED linear breathing light merges functionality with aesthetics, gently signaling battery charge levels while evoking the dynamic rhythm of life. At just 182 mm thick, SBS050 is compact and space-efficient. It offers versatile installation options, supporting both floor-standing and wall-mounted setups, as well as horizontal and vertical parallel connections. With its plug-and-play design, installation and expansion are effortless—no combiner box required.

Certified Safe, Reliable, and Built to Last

SBS050 offers robust protection at both the components and system levels. Powered by high-quality LFP cells, it supports more than 6,000* charge/discharge cycles, ensuring long-term reliability. SBS050 also features 10 built-in sensors for continuous 24/7 monitoring, providing real-time insights into battery performance. Rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and classified with a C5 corrosion resistance grade, the battery is built to withstand various outdoor conditions. Its system incorporates 11 safety features, such as temperature regulation, overcurrent protection, communication failure safeguards, and contactor malfunction defense, delivering optimal safety and performance at all times.

Extensively tested for extreme conditions, SBS050 has demonstrated its ability to perform reliably at high altitudes, as well as its resilience to vibrations, impacts, and compression. It has earned six international certifications, including IEC 62477, IEC 62619, and IEC 62040, proving its compliance with global standards in challenging environments.

Furthermore, SBS050 is integrated with the iSolarCloud App, which allows users to monitor energy generation, storage, and consumption. The app also allows users to track clean energy revenue and access real-time battery status, including temperature and performance, providing full transparency and efficient energy management.

*Note：≥ 6000 cycles (25℃+2°℃, 0.5 C/0.5 C, 90% DOD, 70% EOL)