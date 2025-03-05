Synpulse appoints Nick Wilde as Senior Advisor to Strengthen Expertise in Retail & SME Banking offerings

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synpulse, a global professional services provider to major banking and financial institutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Nick Wilde as Senior Advisor. Nick’s expertise will help drive Synpulse’s continued progress in the ANZ region, particularly as the Synpulse enhances its focus on platform migration projects and the development of innovative propositions for retail banks and non-banks across all tiers.



Synpulse Appoints Nick Wilde

Nick brings with him an impressive career in digital banking, fintech, and operational excellence. His unique ability to shape both business and technology propositions makes him a valuable addition as Synpulse continues its push to create transformative solutions for the banking sector. His leadership and experience in core banking modernisation will be integral to shaping the future of retail banking in the ANZ region.

Nick’s career highlights include:

Managing Director at Thought Machine: Nick was responsible for building Thought Machine’s brand and scaling its deployment in Asia Pacific from the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore . He was instrumental in the growth of Thought Machine Vault Core, securing over 20 clients across 10 APAC countries and expanding Thought Machine’s presence in the region.

With over 20 years of experience in senior sales and business development roles within the banking software technology enterprises across Asia Pacific, Nick brings a wealth of international expertise in scaling and transforming banking technology.

Yves Roesti, Chief Executive Officer, Synpulse Group, said “With over two decades of experience in senior sales and business development roles across the banking software technology sector in Asia Pacific, Nick brings a wealth of international expertise in scaling and transforming banking technology. We are thrilled to welcome him as a Senior Advisor at Synpulse.”

“Nick Wilde’s remarkable leadership and innovative contributions to the financial services sector in the ANZ region make him an exceptional addition to Synpulse,” said Rahul Bansal, Partner and Global Head of Retail and SME Banking, Synpulse. “His deep understanding of local markets, combined with his global expertise in neo-banking, will be instrumental in shaping transformative platform solutions that drive growth and operational excellence for both retail banks and non-banks in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape.”

“I am excited to join Synpulse and bring my passion for innovation and transformation to the ANZ market,” said Nick Wilde, Senior Advisor, Synpulse. “This region holds immense potential for financial services growth, and I look forward to working with Synpulse to create meaningful solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in this market.”

Building on Synpulse Australia’s recent success in retail banking migrations, Nick will collaborate with Synpulse to shape groundbreaking platform propositions for retail banks and non-banks across all tiers. His wealth of experience in neo-banking and fintech innovation uniquely positions him to deliver transformative strategies for financial institutions seeking to stay ahead in a competitive and evolving market.

