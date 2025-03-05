TCL CSOT Showcases World-First Mobile Display Innovations at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology for over 15 years, showcased multiple world-first mobile display innovations at MWC 2025. As a part of the recently-launched TCL CSOT APEX brand, these solutions epitomize APEX’s four pillars–pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination–to bring sublime visual experiences to future smart devices.



TCL CSOT’s LTPS innovations inside next-gen tablets.

“We must always stay at the forefront of innovation to deliver the best possible visual experiences to consumers,” said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. “TCL CSOT’s world-class showcase at MWC 2025 is a prime example of uncompromising display technology in both image quality and sustainability, guided by our APEX brand. As the ever-evolving demand for new visual experiences drives us toward new frontiers, we are dedicated to embracing our users’ feedback and meeting their needs.”

The World’s First Camera-Under-Panel OLED Display (14″)

TCL CSOT’s 14-inch 4K PureSight Pro OLED display is the world’s first laptop screen to use the Camera-Under-Panel (CUP) technology. By eliminating cutouts or notches of the webcam, users can work and play with fewer distractions.

Featured in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop in a stunning 98% screen-to-body ratio, the PureSight Pro display offers 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and exceptional color accuracy across full professional color gamuts. This also marks the first time TCL CSOT has applied its FMM OLED technology in mid-sized displays.

The World’s First Lowest Driver Low-Power Screen (6.36″)

This display is optimized for outstanding visuals without rapidly draining battery life in mobile devices. TCL CSOT’s latest multiple frequency partition technology divides the display into up to three sections, each supporting different refresh rates. Combined with its innovative CMOS circuit design, the display reduces the overall IC power consumption by up to 31%.

TCL CSOT WQHD 120Hz Circular Polarizer Eye-Protection Display (6.67″)

TCL CSOT’s 6.67-inch WQHD eye protection display adopts a circularly polarized light technology that reduces glare, enhances contrast, and improves screen visibility in bright sunlight or when wearing sunglasses. It also incorporates global DC dimming technology, which significantly reduces screen flickering and minimizes eye strain.

The World’s First MP Multiple Frequency Partitioned OLED Display (6.73″)

Combining exceptional visual fidelity with eye care, TCL CSOT’s multiple frequency partition technology allows this display to support three partitions simultaneously, reducing its driver IC power consumption by up to 20%. It achieves a 96% screen-to-body ratio, enabling mobile devices with thinner bezels. Furthermore, it’s ultra-bright with an APL brightness of 3,200 nits, and features flicker-free 1,920Hz PWM dimming. This display has been integrated into the newly announced Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphone.

TCL CSOT Moth-Eye Biomimetic Eye Care Tablet Display (12.1″)

TCL CSOT’s 12.1-inch moth-eye biomimetic eye care tablet display incorporates anti-glare, anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint, and anti-microbial features to enhance both visual clarity and cleanliness. Delivering a viewing experience that closely mimics natural light, it features depolarization technology, allowing users to see screen content clearly even while wearing sunglasses. Additionally, its moth-eye-inspired nanostructure disperses light to offer a comfortable viewing experience in bright environments. And with a low blue light ratio of under 20%, it reduces eye strain during prolonged use.

The World’s First 4K 144Hz AI Tablet Display (13″)

TCL CSOT’s 13.0-inch 4K display delivers rich colors and sharp details in 4K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Its three-zone multiple frequency partition technology, combined with an advanced AI algorithm, dynamically adjusts the frequency-sharing strategy to optimize power consumption while ensuring smooth video performance, reducing power usage by 21% compared to traditional solutions. Plus, with a 240Hz or higher touch panel reporting rate, users can enjoy a responsive writing experience when using a stylus.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies serve applications across TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With multiple R&D facilities and 11 production lines in operation, TCL CSOT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge display solutions and fostering a dynamic, sustainable display solutions ecosystem. As a part of TCL’s Worldwide Olympic Partnership through to 2032, TCL CSOT will provide a range of display solutions to enhance the Olympic experience.