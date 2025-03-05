TECNO Debuts AI Glasses Series at MWC 2025, Pioneering Industry-Leading 50MP Photography and Ushering in a New Era of AI and AR Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 4, 2025, Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO unveiled the TECNO AI Glasses Series at MWC Barcelona 2025, bringing its show theme of “Create the AI Future” to life. The series is TECNO’s debut AI glasses product and comprises two powerful models – TECNO AI Glasses and TECNO AI Glasses Pro – offering the highest pixel AI glasses photography system in the industry. MWC Barcelona 2025 attendees can get their first glimpse of the series in person at booth 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.



TECNO AI Glasses Series Products

While TECNO AI Glasses Pro offer a convenient and futuristic AR display, both products boast customized lens modules, a smartphone-main-camera-grade OV50D sensor, and the ISP and advanced imaging algorithms from TECNO’s flagship CAMON 40 Premier smartphone. This achieves the industry-leading ultra-clear AI glasses imaging system sets a new standard for on-the-go image capture, while the series also supports groundbreaking TECNO AI functions such as the Ella AI Assistant, marking the arrival of a new generation of intelligent eyewear with futuristic AI capabilities.



TECNO AI Glasses Series Products Lifestyle

Next-level Imaging with Industry-leading 50MP Ultra-Clear Imaging

The TECNO AI Glasses Series brings smartphone-grade imaging to AI glasses with the industry’s most advanced AI glasses image capture. The series boasts the highest resolution camera of any AI glasses and is equipped with a customized lens module and a smartphone-main-camera-grade OV50D sensor, along with the same ISP and advanced imaging algorithms as TECNO’s new flagship imaging smartphone, CAMON 40 Premier 5G. These components combine to help users capture outstanding high-quality images full of vivid detail in various lighting conditions. What’s more, the exclusive ColorVisionary filters allow users to get explore vibrant colors in their shots, and the exclusive “SmartSnap” function intelligently recognizes scenes, assists in shooting, and automatically generates attractive captions for easily recording life’s special moments. The series also supports AI-driven content creation, allowing direct sharing to social media with unique AI-generated captions.

Intelligent Interactions Empowered by TECNO AI

The TECNO AI Glasses Series is equipped with TECNO AI and offers seamless interactions with the Ella AI Assistant on hand to meet users’ needs. From activity planning to food recommendations, Ella AI Assistant serves as a reliable companion for enhancing daily life. In addition, the integrated AI Info function efficiently compiles notifications and data from multiple apps, distilling vast amounts of information into concise reports, saving users valuable time without removing their phone from their pocket. Meanwhile, the advanced AI recognition capability identifies objects and locations, enriching users’ exploration with relevant insights. For example, when approaching a restaurant, users can simply capture an image through the glasses to receive AI-analyzed ratings and related data about the establishment. With real-time translation supporting over 100 languages, TECNO AI’s Ella empowers highly accurate translations even for less common languages, breaking down language barriers and facilitating effortless communication. Additional features like memos and schedule reminders are easily managed through a compatible Android app, which are pair to the mostly Andriod 8.0 and above system devices.

Innovative Lightweight Technology and Long-lasting Battery

The TECNO AI Glasses Series combines lightweight, durable resin lenses with advanced technology for a superior user experience. The TECNO AI Glasses feature an aviator design style, while the TECNO AI Glasses Pro come in a browline style. Both are perfect for daily wear and offer an elegant look. With a 250mAh battery, the series delivers efficient power management, providing over 11 hours of music playback and 8 hours of mixed use after just 30 minutes of charging. Equipped with a high-quality 180mm² speaker and advanced audio technology, the series delivers clear sound while safeguarding privacy with anti-sound leakage features. Users can also enjoy seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 16 and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring a smooth and immersive experience for all daily needs.



TECNO AI Glasses Pro – Teleprompter Scenario

TECNO AI Glasses Pro: Futuristic WaveGuide Technology AR Display

Allowing users to experience the future of augmented reality today, the TECNO AI Glasses Pro feature an advanced WaveGuide technology AR display, exclusively co-developed with Meta-Bounds, and a MicroLED screen for crisp image clarity. With a 30° field of view and over 1500 nits brightness, the glasses ensure great visibility, even in bright conditions. Ideal for navigation, meeting translation and other real-time applications, the Pro model provides a comfortable and immersive AR experience, making everyday tasks easier and more intuitive and elevating every moment with innovative AR display technology.

The new TECNO AI Glasses Series delivers unparalleled and futuristic AI-powered experiences for forward-looking consumers. As TECNO’s debut AI glasses product, the series represents TECNO’s ongoing commitment to innovation, to deliver the best and most advanced technologies that improve lifestyles for users around the world.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.