TECNO Unveils Industry’s Lightest OLED Laptop MEGABOOK S14 at MWC 2025 with TECNO AI and Snapdragon X Elite Compute Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 4, 2025, Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO unveiled its new MEGABOOK S14 – the industry’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop – at MWC Barcelona 2025. As the latest device in the flagship MEGABOOK S Series, the MEGABOOK S14 offers a new 14-inch size, a stunning 2.8K OLED display and Snapdragon® X Elite compute platform, while weighing just 899g (31.7oz), perfectly balancing portability and performance. Even with such a lightweight design, the MEGABOOK S14 is packed with powerful AI capabilities to supercharge users’ productivity and creativity.

The MEGABOOK S14 is designed for business professionals, creative visionaries, and passionate gamers with versatile and powerful functions to meet users’ diverse needs. Equipped with innovative TECNO AI, it offers seamless functionality even without internet access and easy connectivity across the TECNO AI Ecosystem, including smartphones and MEGAPAD tablets, to effortlessly assist with tasks from creative writing to content generation and daily task management.



World’s Lightest 14-inch Laptop TECNO MEGABOOK S14

Unrivaled Ultralight Design Meets Unparalleled Performance

Offering more than just a sleek and refined visual aesthetic, the MEGABOOK S14’s magnesium-alloy design is exceptionally slim and lightweight. At just 899g (31.7oz), it is a perfect companion for users’ who need to take powerful performance with them on the go. MEGABOOK S14 is equipped with the outstanding power of Snapdragon® X Elite compute platform, the flagship chipset for AI PCs from Qualcomm Technologies. It features powerful Qualcomm OryonTM CPU, integrated high-performance Qualcomm® HexgonTM NPU and supports LPDDR5X. Designed for competitive performance in Windows Copilot+ PCs, it excels in demanding multitasking with its responsive design. The 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, built on a 4nm architecture, optimizes intensive workloads and offers dual-core boost for rapid responsiveness. Equipped with a leading Qualcomm® AI engine and integrated Hexagon NPU, it delivers transformative experiences for creative tasks, video conferencing, security, and productivity assistance. The MEGABOOK S14 Series is equipped with Windows 11 for a smooth and user-friendly experience.

AI at Your Fingertips: Empowering a New Era of TECNO AI Productivity

The MEGABOOK S14 features the World’s first self-developed edge-side large-scale AI Model to integrate the TECNO AI as a cutting-edge AI productivity at every aspect of users’ workflow. The laptop features the world’s first AI Gallery on a Windows system, seamlessly connecting with TECNO smartphones to organize photos, create smart albums and allow text and voice search for images and duplicate detection – all without internet connection. The laptop’s TECNO AI also features the Ella AI Assistant to streamline tasks, manage schedules and allow easier connections. Users can also insert any topics into AI PPT, it will localized complete the PowerPoint presentations base on TECNO AI Model sources within minutes. Let users’ creative juices flow with AI Drawing functions, and enjoy AI Meeting Assistant’s offline meeting transcription with speaker identification, multilingual support, key point extraction and summaries. In addition, personal GPT functions feature a local knowledge base with source tracing and text translation. The MEGABOOK S14 also features TECNO PC Manager to help users easily manage and optimize their PC, enjoy these versatile AI functions and experience seamless TECNO devices connectivity to simplify tasks and boost productivity.



TECNO MEGABOOK S14 with External Graphics Dock

Unleash Creativity and Enjoy More Immersive Experiences with an External Graphics Dock

The MEGABOOK S14 features an External Graphics Dock with powerful NVIDIA Graphic Card and allowed quick assembly to empower creative experiences, embolden personalized performance to provide immersive 3A gaming and creative production. The MEGABOOK S14 also offers Intel ARL-H Ultra Series CPU for matching with this external graphic dock, which is satisfying different users’ demand and delivering professional performance on the ultra-light laptop. What’s more, the MEGABOOK S14 is TECNO’s first OLED laptop, equipped with a stunning 2.8K high resolution display. As a result, MEGABOOK S14 transforms viewing with vivid colors, supremely deep blacks, and outstanding overall picture quality. The laptop also offers a 120Hz high refresh rate, supporting users as they discover limitless productivity and creativity.

A Secure, Reliable, MEGA Experience

TECNO’s first OLED laptop is enhanced by a 91% screen-to-body ratio, as well as TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification, making the MEGABOOK S14 perfect for immersive gaming and creative work. It also delivers impact audio with DTS:X Ultra powered by dual 2W speakers, allowing users to customize sound to their preferences. Adding to the MEGA experience, the MEGABOOK S14 also provides secure fingerprint login, WiFi 6E, backlit keyboard, light sensor, and a 2M webcam with D-Mic. With all the features, the MEGABOOK S14 is supporting up to 16 hours of daily usage.

In the dawning AI era, TECNO AI is key to unlocking new levels of productivity and creativity for users in emerging markets across the globe. The MEGABOOK S14 is TECNO’s vision for the future of computing, with comprehensive AI functions and TECNO AI Ecosystem interconnectivity delivering exceptional value and unforgettable AI-powered experiences to users across the world.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Oryon, Hexagon, and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.