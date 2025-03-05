Telkomcel Holds TAIS 2025, Strengthens Commitment to Innovation and Digital Transformation

DILI, Timor-Leste, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Telkomcel has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation in Timor-Leste through the organization of the Telkomcel Annual International Summit (TAIS) 2025. As the leading telecommunications provider in Timor-Leste, Telkomcel continues to deliver innovative digital solutions to support economic growth and technology-based national development.



Left to Right : Abdul Rahman Ansyori, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telin; Adir Ginting, Head of Enterprise at Google Indonesia; Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste; and Tomy Yunus, CEO & Co- Founder of Cakap.

TAIS 2025 serves as a strategic platform that brings together stakeholders from the technology, business, and government sectors to discuss and collaborate on accelerating digitalization in Timor-Leste. The event features various flagship initiatives and renowned speakers who will share in-depth insights on digital transformation trends and strategies aligned with the national development vision.

One of the highlights of TAIS 2025 is the Digital Startup Showcase, which showcases leading technology startups from Indonesia, such as Cakap, Good Doctor, Nodeflux, and Widya Robotics. Visitors to the booths will have the opportunity to explore innovative digital solutions and interact directly with the innovators behind these startups.

The event also features a lineup of keynote speakers, including His Excellency Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste; Abdul Rahman Ansyori, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telin; Adir Ginting, Head of Enterprise at Google Indonesia; and Tomy Yunus, CEO & Co- Founder of Cakap. They will share insights during a Business Talk session titled “Timor-Leste Digital Connectivity: Driving Innovation, Empowering Generation”, which discusses the role of digital connectivity in driving innovation and empowering future generations.

TAIS 2025 offers a series of exciting events, including:

The First Digital Startup Showcase in Timor-Leste – Exhibitions on Vision Artificial Intelligence (AI), Health Tech Platforms, Facial Recognition AI, and Telkomcel’s Household Internet Broadband Access Solution.

– Exhibitions on Vision Artificial Intelligence (AI), Health Tech Platforms, Facial Recognition AI, and Telkomcel’s Household Internet Broadband Access Solution. Business Talk – A panel discussion with industry leaders and technology experts titled “Timor-Leste Digital Connectivity: Driving Innovation, Empowering Generation”.

– A panel discussion with industry leaders and technology experts titled “Timor-Leste Digital Connectivity: Driving Innovation, Empowering Generation”. Telkomcel Awards – Recognition for customers and strategic partners who have contributed to the development of digitalization in Timor-Leste.

– Recognition for customers and strategic partners who have contributed to the development of digitalization in Timor-Leste. Jornalista Hakerek Award – Appreciation for journalists actively contributing to news coverage on technology and digitalization.

– Appreciation for journalists actively contributing to news coverage on technology and digitalization. Symbolic Handover of the Uma Domin Program – The construction of a service house and Telkomcel’s ESG commitment to empower the community in Manleu, in collaboration with the Jesus Futar Fuan Domin congregation.

Benedictus Ardiyanto Priyo, CEO of Telkomcel, emphasized that TAIS 2025 is a tangible manifestation of Telkomcel’s commitment to driving innovation to empower the nation, in line with its tagline “Empowering Innovation, Empowering the Nation“.

“We believe that innovation is the key to building a better digital future. Through TAIS 2025, Telkomcel aims to strengthen collaboration with various stakeholders to create an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem,” said Benedictus Ardiyanto Priyo.

Chief Technology Officer of Telin, Abdul Rahman Ansyori, also added, “As part of the Telkom Group, Telin is committed to continuously delivering reliable and innovative digital infrastructure solutions to support economic growth and enhance connectivity in Timor-Leste. TAIS 2025 serves as a strategic opportunity for us to share insights and foster collaboration in building a competitive digital ecosystem. We believe that strong connectivity will serve as the foundation for innovation and the empowerment of future generations.”

As part of its efforts to drive digital innovation, Telkomcel introduced Telkomcel DigiStar, the first local digital startup competition in Timor-Leste. This program aims to discover and empower local talents with significant potential to build a competitive digital ecosystem.

Behind Telkomcel DigiStar is Kay Olok Gusmão, a creative young individual appointed as the Youth Ambassador. In this role, Kay will inspire the youth of Timor-Leste to innovate in the digital world and bring positive impacts to the community.

The Uma Domin (Service House) built by Telkomcel is also a highlight of TAIS 2025. In collaboration with the Jesus Futar Fuan Domin congregation, Telkomcel provides a service and learning house for children in need in the Manleu area. Telkomcel employees will also offer lessons in digital skills, IT, marketing, and other relevant knowledge for the digital era.

Through TAIS 2025, Telkomcel is not only committed to delivering cutting-edge technological solutions but also to creating a digital ecosystem that empowers the community. This step aligns with Telkomcel’s mission to continue making tangible contributions to the community and national development in Timor-Leste.

About Telkomcel

Telkomcel is the leading telecommunications provider in Timor-Leste, playing a crucial role in driving the country’s digital transformation. With a reliable network and the latest digital solutions, Telkomcel not only meets personal communication needs but also enhances business productivity and supports the government sector.

As part of its commitment to accelerating digitalization and empowering society, Telkomcel has launched various programs and initiatives that support the development of a digital ecosystem in Timor-Leste. The company takes pride in its diverse workforce, with over 95% of its 200 employees being local talents, and 75% of managerial positions filled by the best sons and daughters of Timor-Leste. Additionally, Telkomcel supports gender equality, with 50% of its employees being women, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and leadership development. With a strong foundation in innovation, local empowerment, and gender equality, Telkomcel continues to be a key driver in shaping Timor-Leste’s digital future.

About Telin

Founded in 2007 as a company that provides a comprehensive suite of premium international carrier voice, data services, and business solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of wholesale, enterprise, digital player, and retail customers with operations. Telin operates in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan region, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, and also has representatives in the United Kingdom (UK), Philippines and India. Telin’s infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometres of cable system length, operates 58 Points of Presence, 10 global offices, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net