SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Laughing Cow has been honored with the Prestigious Brands of Asia 2024-25 award in the FMCG – Cheese category. This recognition, presented at the Global Business Symposium hosted by Herald Global & ERTC Media in Bangkok, Thailand, was bestowed after an intensive screening process. The recognition is a testament to The Laughing Cow’s remarkable achievements in expanding awareness and innovative product launches in the cheese category in Southeast Asia.



The Laughing Cow – Southeast Asia Region Wins Prestigious Brand of Asia 2024-25 Award

The Laughing Cow brand has a rich legacy of over 100 years, bringing happiness through its delicious and healthy snacking cheese products. The Southeast Asia region where the brand is present currently comprises Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia. The innovative range includes The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Triangles, Cheez Dippers, Belcubes, Cheese Slices. Other than that, Bel also has products like BabyBel and Kiri. With this range, Bel is starting to see a market share that ranks in the top 3 in some of the larger modern trade customers in these countries.

The Prestigious Brands of Asia Awards solidifies The Laughing Cow Cheese’s position as a market leader in healthy snacking. Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager, Bel Southeast Asia, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating: “This award is a testament to The Laughing Cow’s unwavering commitment to providing healthier and more responsible snacking options. In Southeast Asia, we have worked in an entrepreneurial way to significantly increase the brand awareness. Additionally, we have launched innovative products like The Laughing Cow Sweet Cheez Dippers to address the healthy snacking opportunity. Our products are not only delicious but also fortified to address key micronutrient deficiencies in the region, making them even more nutritious. This aligns perfectly with our philosophy of ‘for all, for good’—ensuring that everyone has access to healthier and more responsible food choices. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to building consumer trust and confidence, and we are truly honored to be acknowledged among Asia’s most prestigious brands.”

As The Laughing Cow continues to expand its footprint, it remains committed to bringing joy to consumers across the region with our healthier snacking cheese products while continuing to expand our footprint and strengthen market leadership.

About

The Laughing Cow under Bel Group are global leaders in branded cheese and healthy snacking, committed to providing healthier and more responsible food.