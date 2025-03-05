Uncover the best of China at 2025 China Flavour and Style Exhibition

Inaugural exhibition invites public and trade buyers to experience the country’s finest culinary flavours and cultural heritage

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese tea and Baijiu aficionados, culture enthusiasts, and food lovers can look forward to a vibrant showcase of China’s finest teas, Baijiu, cuisine, and art at the China Flavour and Style Exhibition, debuting at Singapore EXPO Hall 5B from 13–16 March 2025. Organised by Constellar, the event features nearly 50 exhibitors, including the Tea Road International Tea & Culture Exhibition, presenting premium teas, gourmet delicacies, lacquerware, and art.

Explore classic Chinese teas and lacquer art

Inspired by the historic Wanli Tea Route (万里茶道), which linked Wuyi Mountain (武夷山) in Fujian province to Russia, the Tea Road International Tea & Culture Exhibition offers a deeper appreciation of Chinese tea’s diverse varieties, traditions, and significance.

Chinese teas, which recently drew greater attention locally with the increased popularity of tea brands Chagee, Beutea and more, are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and catechins that promote heart health, aid digestion, and support metabolism, amongst other health benefits. Apart from the common flower and fruit teas, classic Chinese teas on showcase include:

Wuyi tea ( 岩茶) – Premium black and oolong teas renowned for their rich mineral notes, a result of the region’s rocky terroir, earning them the nickname “Rock Tea”

– Premium black and oolong teas renowned for their rich mineral notes, a result of the region’s rocky terroir, earning them the nickname “Rock Tea” Da Hong Pao ( 大红袍) – A legendary Wuyi oolong, prized for its deep, roasted aroma and imperial tribute status. When sourced from original mother bushes, it ranks among the world’s most expensive teas, valued above gold by weight

– A legendary Wuyi oolong, prized for its deep, roasted aroma and imperial tribute status. When sourced from original mother bushes, it ranks among the world’s most expensive teas, valued above gold by weight Rou Gui ( 肉桂) – Known for its distinctive cinnamon-like fragrance and complex layers of sweetness and spice

– Known for its distinctive cinnamon-like fragrance and complex layers of sweetness and spice Jinjunmei ( 金骏眉) – A premium and rare black tea made entirely from young buds, prized for its honeyed sweetness and delicate floral undertones

– A premium and rare black tea made entirely from young buds, prized for its honeyed sweetness and delicate floral undertones Qilan ( 奇兰) – A lesser-known yet highly aromatic Wuyi oolong, celebrated for its orchid-like fragrance and smooth, lingering aftertaste

– A lesser-known yet highly aromatic Wuyi oolong, celebrated for its orchid-like fragrance and smooth, lingering aftertaste Baihao Yinzhen ( 白毫银针) – The most prized and expensive variety of white tea, made exclusively from the tender top buds of the Camellia sinensis plant, recognised for its silvery appearance and refreshing, sweet taste

– The most prized and expensive variety of white tea, made exclusively from the tender top buds of the Camellia sinensis plant, recognised for its silvery appearance and refreshing, sweet taste Mudan Wang (牡丹王) – A superior grade of Bai Mudan white tea, offering a fuller body with a rich floral and fruity profile

On top of exclusive event offers, the exhibition will also host tea tasting sessions and art appreciation exchanges with renowned Chinese artists (see Activity Table at end). The first 200 visitors to the exhibition counter each day can also collect a complimentary premium tea towel, specially designed and highly absorbent, while stocks last.

Exhibitor Exclusive Event Offers (while stock last) Yunfeng 云峰 • Da Hong Pao, Rou Gui, Shui Xian (250g/can), Available at SGD30/can

(original price at SGD40/can), • Complimentary sampling pack for each set of three cans (SGD90) Tianxin Yingjia 天心应家 • Usual Prices: Rou Gui (50g) at SGD16; Da Hong Pao (50g) at SG7 • At the exhibition, every purchase of one can of Rougui comes with a complimentary can of Da Hong Pao Jiang Xiao Bai

姜小白 • Shou Mei (寿眉) tea cake (year 2020, 350g) at SGD20/pc (original price SGD36) Puyue 朴岳 • Da Hong Pao at SGD35/box (150g of 8 sachets, original price at SGD70/box) • Mudan Guan at SGD30/box (16 sachets of 5g each, original price at SGD65/box)

Complementing the tea showcase are traditional clay teapots (紫砂壶), Gaiwan (盖碗), ceramicware, accessories, tools, tea pets (茶宠) and more available for purchase. The teapots which are usually handcrafted and reflective of traditional Chinese artistry, are preferred for brewing oolong, black, and Pu-erh teas. They absorb tea oils over time, enriching flavour, retaining heat, and developing a rich patina. The Gaiwan (盖碗) remains central to modern Chinese tea culture and gongfu tea ceremonies (功夫茶道), offering an authentic, ceremonial experience for tea appreciation alongside poetry and calligraphy.

The exhibition will also showcase lacquer art (漆艺) masterpieces by leading masters and artists of contemporary Chinese lacquer painting. These include 汪天亮 (Wang Tianliang) and 沈克龙 (Shen Kelong), young lacquer artists 周润达 (Zhou Runda) and 朱莉燕 (Zhu Liyan), and modern sculpture artist 刘义华 (Liu Yihua). Each, through their unique approach and style, breathes contemporary vitality into traditional lacquer art. With over 7,000 years of history, lacquer art is revered for its durability, elegance, and intricate craftsmanship.

Savour the diverse aroma profiles of Baijiu (白酒)

Curated by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association (中国酒业协会), the Baijiu Pavilion will present top-tier Baijiu brands Moutai (茅台), Xifeng (西风) and Yanghe (洋河), each with its unique aroma styles and brewing heritage. Often referred to as China’s national spirit, Baijiu is one of the oldest and most widely consumed distilled liquors in the world, with a history stretching back over a thousand years. The various varieties are generally categorised based on aroma profiles, determined by factors such as raw materials and fermentation techniques.

Amongst the showcases, Xifeng’s Baijiu is known for its elegant and rich aroma, smooth and refreshing taste, harmonious flavours, and long-lasting finish. It is praised for having a non-drying and pleasant aftertaste, earning it a reputation as the “Phoenix of Liquors” and making it widely recognised and loved across China. Similarly, Yanghe’s Baijiu emphasises smoothness and softness, making it easier to drink and a favourite with younger Chinese consumers.

Moutai’s Baijiu, on the other hand, boasts an umami-rich and complex flavour profile, enjoys strong brand recognition worldwide and is a representative business gift often exchanged at high-stakes deals and meetings amongst Chinese enterprises. Unlike most baijiu, which is best consumed fresh, Moutai improves significantly with age, much like fine whiskey or wine—making Moutai a valuable commodity for long-term investment.

Enjoy high-quality produce from Xinjiang

Known for its unique climate, fertile soil, and abundant sunshine, the Xinjiang region is one of China’s most important agricultural production bases and among the world’s six major fruit production regions. Key produce on showcase at the exhibition include:

naturally dried red dates retaining full nutritional value;

highly nutritious goji berries packed with medicinal value;

raisins which are air-dried under natural conditions, preserving their intense sweetness and rich flavour;

Hotan’s thin-shell walnuts, rich in oil and full of nutrients;

almonds, also known as ‘longevity nuts’ and a staple in traditional Uyghur medicine; and

seabuckthorn (沙棘), a ‘Vitamin C Superfruit’ containing 22 types of fatty acids, 42 lipids, 33 flavonoids, and all essential vitamins.

Other exhibited produce from Xinjiang includes dried figs, apricots, premium honey, honey-infused wine, milk products, local pastries and snacks, fruit juices and more.

Leading Hunan cuisine brand 农耕记 (Nong Geng Ji), with over 100 outlets worldwide and 8 operating in Singapore, will also be hosting a brand showcase at the exhibition. Hunan cuisine is one of the eight major cuisines in China, primarily featuring mild to spicy dishes made with fresh ingredients. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample some of the Hunan brand’s signature dishes.

On top of the above showcases, visitors will also be treated to an extensive showcase and selected sampling of other popular Chinese snacks, mixed nuts, sweets, pastries including the trending creamy pistachio-filled chocolate (also known as Dubai chocolate) pastries, herbal drinks, bird’s nest porridge, healthy grains and oils, sauces and condiments, frozen delights such as skewers, premium quick-cook seafood dishes, and ready-to-eat meals.

More information on the artists, produce and activities at the exhibition can be found here.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia’s preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore’s largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.