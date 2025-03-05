USHOPAL Expands Global Luxury Beauty Portfolio with the Acquisition of French Skincare Icon PAYOT

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — USHOPAL Group continues to solidify its position as the first China-based luxury beauty group to emerge on the global stage, with an acquisition strategy that focuses on strong presence across both international and Chinese markets. As a leader in high-end beauty investments, USHOPAL has successfully built a portfolio of prestigious brands worldwide, including the acquisition of British luxury skincare brand Argentum Apothecary in 2022 and a strategic investment in the French niche fragrance house Juliette Has a Gun. The latest addition to its portfolio, the full acquisition of PAYOT, further underscores USHOPAL’s ambition to create a new-generation luxury beauty group with an unparalleled global footprint.

PAYOT is a heritage French skincare brand with over 100 years of expertise, trusted by professionals and consumers alike. The brand has a strong global presence, with products available in over 70 countries and an extensive network of 5,000+ spa and professional beauty partners. PAYOT’s facial treatments are performed 7 million times annually across 30+ countries, making it one of the most recognized names in professional skincare.

Founded in 1920 by Dr. Nadia Payot, PAYOT is renowned for blending scientific innovation with sensorial skincare rituals. Dr. Payot, one of the first female doctors of her time, revolutionized skincare by integrating dermatological expertise with holistic beauty treatments, including the now-iconic “Facial Ballet” massage technique, inspired by the movements of ballerina Anna Pavlova. Over the decades, PAYOT has remained at the forefront of professional skincare, offering results-driven treatments across high-end spas, luxury retailers, and professional beauty institutes.

PAYOT’s product range spans facial care, body treatments, and anti-aging solutions, with signature lines such as MY PAYOT, N°2, and Pâte Grise, which have built a loyal global following for their advanced formulations and sensory appeal.

Through this acquisition, USHOPAL will bring new momentum to PAYOT, leveraging its expertise in global omni-channel, brand-building, and consumer engagement to drive growth across international markets. The group will preserve PAYOT’s rich heritage and professional skincare expertise while enhancing its presence through innovative retail strategies, next-generation consumer experiences, and expanded global distribution.

This acquisition marks another milestone in USHOPAL’s journey to redefine the luxury beauty landscape. As a group committed to curating and scaling high-end brands for the modern consumer, USHOPAL will continue to drive PAYOT’s global and China expansion, ensuring that its legacy and innovation reach an even broader audience.

About USHOPAL Group

Founded in 2017, USHOPAL has rapidly evolved into the leading luxury beauty group originating from China, with a balanced strategy focused on both international and China market growth. The group operates an exclusive portfolio of nearly 20 premium beauty brands, including Chantecaille, SUQQU, and Juliette Has a Gun, spanning skincare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories. USHOPAL’s expertise lies in building long-term brand equity, innovative consumer engagement, and online-offline luxury experiences.

About PAYOT

Founded in 1920 in Paris by Dr. Nadia Payot, PAYOT is one of France’s most influential professional skincare brands, known for its “Beauty in Motion” philosophy that combines skincare efficacy with holistic well-being. With a presence in over 70 countries and a strong professional spa heritage, PAYOT continues to offer high-performance skincare rooted in science and sensorial experience, trusted by consumers and skincare professionals worldwide.