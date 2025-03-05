ViewSonic-Backed Team Wins Top Honor for ‘AI Textbook’ Innovation at Northwestern Kellogg-McCormick Capstone Showcase

BREA, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, proudly supported the ‘Top Project’ award-winning team at the MBAi+ MSAI Capstone Showcase at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. With ViewSonic’s industry insights and technical expertise in AI textbook development, the team produced the AI Textbook Generato r — an AI-powered tool that dynamically generates curriculum-aligned content. This achievement highlights AI’s growing role in education while reinforcing ViewSonic’s leadership in advancing AI-driven learning solutions.



The annual MBAi+MSAI Capstone Showcase at Kellogg challenges students from the MBAi (Master of Business Administration, Artificial Intelligence) and MSAI (Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence) programs to develop real-world, impactful solutions by integrating business strategy and AI technology. This joint degree program offered by Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and McCormick School of Engineering, fosters collaboration between academia and industry, and equips students with the skills needed to drive innovation in the AI era.

“We are proud to support these young innovators and be part of their journey as they leverage ViewSonic’s technology to create impactful educational solutions,” said Kevin Chu, Chief of Staff at ViewSonic. “This collaboration highlights AI’s potential in education while reinforcing ViewSonic’s leadership in advancing EdTech innovation. The competition results demonstrate how AI textbooks improve adaptability in the classroom, ensuring knowledge is delivered efficiently and in real-time to meet modern education demands.”

“Our goal is to provide students with hands-on opportunities to tackle AI-driven challenges and explore innovative applications,” said Andrew Fano, Clinical Professor at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering and Director of the Kellogg-McCormick MBAi Program. “The AI Textbook project, developed by the ViewSonic-supported team, exemplifies how AI can revolutionize education by enhancing adaptability and personalization. Industry collaboration is crucial in bridging the gap between technology and real-world impact.”

AI Textbooks: Transforming Learning with Adaptive Content

Through interviews with teachers and school district administrators, the winning team discovered that traditional textbooks present significant challenges, including outdated content, rigid structures and limited adaptability to evolving curricula. Recognizing these issues, they set out to develop a more flexible, AI-powered solution.

Fergie Liang’24 MBAi, the lead product manager of the winning team, explained: “Many educators we interviewed were already exploring AI tools for lesson planning but lacked an integrated solution to streamline their workflow. With ViewSonic’s guidance, we refined our approach and developed an ‘AI Textbook Generator’, a system that dynamically adjusts to classroom needs, improving lesson planning efficiency and enhancing learning outcomes.”

Guided by educator-defined subject matter, complexity and learning objectives, the system dynamically adapts materials in real time to enhance engagement. It personalizes learning by tailoring AI-generated content to each student’s progress, while multi-source validation ensures accuracy, credibility and curriculum compliance. By reducing teacher workload and fostering a more engaging and personalized classroom, the system enhances both teaching and learning experiences.

Advancing AI-Driven EdTech to Shape the Future of Learning

ViewSonic’s support of the winning team at the Northwestern Kellogg-McCormick MBAi+MSAI Capstone Showcase underscores its commitment to AI-driven education. This Top Project recognition not only highlights AI’s growing influence in learning but also showcases the power of industry-academia collaboration in driving meaningful innovation.

As education evolves, so do the demands of modern classrooms. By partnering with academic institutions like the PASVEX Robotics Competition , ViewSonic is transforming the future of education with innovative solutions — equipping educators with smarter teaching tools and enhancing classroom engagement through adaptive, personalized learning experiences. These advancements ensure that both educators and learners benefit from intelligent, tailored solutions that promote more effective teaching and deeper student engagement.

