Visier Launches Visier AI Lab in Singapore, Expands APAC Operations

Lab opening underscores Singapore’s ascendance as innovation hub for artificial intelligence and reflects Visier’s strong regional growth

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visier, the globally recognised leader in workforce AI solutions, today announced the launch of its Singapore-based Visier AI Lab, a strategic initiative designed to advance the company’s leadership in Workforce AI. The new lab, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), will focus on the continued development of Visier’s generative and agentic AI solutions, including Vee, Vee Boards, and the company’s recently introduced AI Agent Platform. To support this growth, Visier plans to double its workforce in its AI Lab and its APAC regional office over the next two years. Located in Asia Square, the lab is positioned at the center of Singapore’s dynamic business district, reinforcing Visier’s belief in the region’s growth potential.



Representatives from Visier, EDB and IMDA celebrate the opening of Visier’s AI Lab in Singapore.

“As challenging labour market dynamics and macro trends compound globally, the mandate for Workforce AI continues to expand well beyond HR, reaching every corner of the C-suite and across business functions,” said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO of Visier. “Our deep investments in AI are driven by recognition that every company on the planet needs to fundamentally transform their workforce productivity to survive and thrive over coming decades. The Visier AI Lab in Singapore is instrumental to accelerating Visier’s already substantial AI investments.”

The news from Visier follows Singapore’s Parliamentary 2025 Budget announcement, which supports AI and skills transformation to upskill employees and boost workforce competitiveness. For example, the Enterprise Compute Initiative avails consulting services and computing resources to empower businesses with analytics and AI, driving efficiency and productivity.

“Workforce AI is the next frontier in business transformation,” said Boon Huat Lee, Chief Growth Officer for Asia Pacific at Visier. “As leaders are expected to achieve high growth rates, they are also faced with declining employee engagement, talent shortages and plateauing productivity growth. Visier provides organisations with the ability to unify people and work data to better understand their employees, the work they’re doing, enabling every organisation to improve productivity and business impact.”

All of Visier’s AI products and innovation are built upon the company’s award-winning People Data Platform, which power organisations to connect people, work and outcomes at the speed of AI.

Vee Generative AI Digital Assistant: First introduced in 2023, Visier’s Vee provides the most performant, secure, and intuitive way to ask and answer any people-related question in natural language. It unlocks the power of people insights and Workforce AI for everyone from HRBPs to frontline managers and executives.

Vee Boards : Vee Boards combine the best of generative AI and executive dashboards, delivering people data visualisations and AI-driven narratives tailored to reveal the highest priority issues to the C-suite. Vee Boards are available out-of-the-box for CFO and CHRO personas, and customers and partners can create their own for any other executive role.

: combine the best of generative AI and executive dashboards, delivering people data visualisations and AI-driven narratives tailored to reveal the highest priority issues to the C-suite. are available out-of-the-box for CFO and CHRO personas, and customers and partners can create their own for any other executive role. Visier’s AI Agentic Platform: Visier’s Agentic AI Platform promises to bring a powerful new agent-based workforce AI platform to enterprise CIOs, ISVs, and SIs to create powerful and secure agentic AI solutions. By combining people data with work data in new ways, this first-of-its-kind agent-based AI platform will give technical teams the foundation to launch their own team of AI-based analytic agents.

The launch of Visier AI Lab was celebrated at an exclusive event featuring distinguished guests from Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), AI Singapore, and customers including Micron Technology. This gathering celebrated Visier’s commitment to fostering collaboration between industry leaders, government, and academia to drive innovation in Workforce AI.

Philbert Gomez, Executive Director and Head of Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) said, “EDB welcomes Visier AI Lab, which strengthens our position as an AI innovation hub for fast growing companies to create global solutions from Singapore. It reflects the capability of our ecosystem to partner with companies that conduct AI innovation. The Visier AI Lab is aligned with the National AI Strategy 2.0 to accelerate the use of AI to uncover business value, with its AI Agent Platform demonstrating how innovations help customers better utilise their people related data to create custom workforce solutions and automate tasks.”

“With the launch of Visier AI Lab, we are excited by Visier’s commitment to foster the growth of the AI ecosystem in Singapore and beyond,” said Edwin Low, Director for Enterprise, Ecosystem Development of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore. “We believe this initiative will drive innovation in workforce analytics, and position Visier at the vanguard of AI-powered solutions, empowering organisations with insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions for their people.”

