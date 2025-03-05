WIC hosts AI Computing Power Development Forum in Spain

BEIJING, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

The AI Computing Power Development Forum, under the theme of “Building an Integrated, Inclusive, and Green AI Computing Power Ecosystem,” hosted by the World Internet Conference (WIC), took place during the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.

Yang Jianwen, Vice Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, addressed the forum. Yang noted that as the era of comprehensive intelligence unfolds, AI is profoundly reshaping industries and daily life, creating vast opportunities and driving the next wave of industrial transformation. To build AI computing power that is efficient and high-quality, secure and stable, inclusive and accessible, mutually beneficial, and environmentally sustainable, efforts should focus on strengthening collaborative innovation, optimizing infrastructure, making strategic investments in network facilities, expanding real-world application scenarios, and advancing green technology adoption.

Key speakers at the forum included Zhao Houlin, Former Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union; Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA; Li Zixue, Chairman of ZTE Corporation; Zhang Dong, Vice-President of China Mobile; Liu Jun, Executive Vice-President of Lenovo Group; Besik Bugianishvili, Chief Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Development Fund of Georgia; Jiang Tao, Co-founder and Senior Vice-President of iFlytek; Luigi Gambardella, President of ChinaEU; and Zhao Hejuan, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of TMTPOST Group.

The attendees unanimously agreed that inclusivity and cross-industry collaboration are essential for sustainable AI development and further international cooperation is needed to collectively address challenges related to computing power and energy consumption. They also expressed their hope that the WIC would play a greater role in such sectors as AI computing power, serving as a platform for global collaboration, accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring that digital technologies deliver greater benefits to humanity.