ACT Genomics expands its offerings by exclusively introducing mProbe’s OncoOmicsDX, bridging genomics and proteomics for more comprehensive cancer care insights.

TAIPEI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ACT Genomics Co. Limited, Asia’s foremost provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) precision oncology, is proud to announce a new milestone in its mission to improve cancer patient care: the exclusive integration of OncoOmicsDX, an innovative proteomics clinical service developed by mProbe Inc. in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.



ACT Genomics and mProbe Announces Strategic Integration of Proteomics to Elevate Precision Medicine in Asia

This collaboration marks a major advancement in integrating genomics and proteomics—also known as proteogenomics—to enhance molecular insights into cancer biology. By combining NGS-based genomic profiling with proteomics-driven biomarker discovery, this approach provides a more comprehensive understanding of tumor biology, uncovering critical mechanisms of disease progression and treatment response.

With these enhanced molecular insights, physicians can make more precise and personalized treatment decisions, optimizing therapy selection based on a patient’s unique molecular profile. This proteogenomics approach strengthens the foundation of precision oncology, helping clinicians to identify targeted and effective treatment strategies for cancer patients across the region.

“We are excited to partner with mProbe Inc. to deliver a new dimension in precision oncology,” said Dr. Hua Chien Chen, CEO of ACT Genomics. “With OncoOmicsDX, healthcare providers gain a holistic view of cancer biology, allowing them to make data-driven decisions that can significantly improve patient cares.”

OncoOmicsDX harnesses advanced mass spectrometry and AI-driven analytics to identify protein biomarkers linked to cancer progression and treatment response. This additional layer of information complements genomic data, creating a more complete patient profile and potentially increasing the effectiveness of personalized treatments. ACT Genomics aims to offer physicians a more holistic picture of their patients’ cancer. This integrated approach can better support therapy selection, predict drug resistance, and uncover new therapeutic targets, ensuring that patients receive the most effective, tailored treatment plans.

“This collaboration underscores the critical role proteomics plays in understanding how tumor biology evolves,” said Peter Chen, CEO of mProbe Inc. “ACT Genomics’ proven track record and extensive network in Asia make them an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of OncoOmicsDX, ultimately improving patients care across the region.”

Through the combined expertise and resources, ACT Genomics and mProbe Inc. are committed to driving the future of precision oncology forward, championing research, clinical innovation, and the integration of multi-omic data for better patient outcome scares. Interested clinicians and researchers can learn more about OncoOmicsDX by contacting ACT Genomics directly.

About ACT Genomics

ACT Genomics is a leading precision medicine company specializing in genomic profiling and advanced molecular diagnostics. Based in Taiwan with operations across Asia, the company provides cutting-edge genomics solutions that empower oncologists to make informed treatment decisions and improve patient care. For more information, please visit https://www.actgenomics.com/.

About mProbe

mProbe Inc. is a global precision diagnostics company specializing in proteomics. Through its advanced mass spectrometry and AI-based platforms, mProbe delivers actionable insights that enhance cancer treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.mprobe.com/.