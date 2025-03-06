Beijing Review: Governance need not be the same, as long as it benefits the people

BEIJING, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The annual “Two Sessions,” a highly anticipated event on China’s political calendar, began on March 4.

Every March, the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country’s top political advisory body, convene for their annual sessions in Beijing, commonly referred to as the Two Sessions. This is the most important annual event in China’s political landscape and a dynamic demonstration of the country’s whole-process people’s democracy.

A key agenda item at the Two Sessions is the review and discussion of the government work report. The drafting of this report includes soliciting public opinions from all sectors of society, ensuring a broad range of voices is considered.

During the Two Sessions, NPC deputies and CPPCC members deliberate on the report, discussing their feedback and suggestions. The report is then revised accordingly before being put to a vote at the NPC plenary meeting for final approval.

“Footwear need not be identical, as long as it fits; governance need not be the same, as long as it benefits the people,” President Xi Jinping quoted this phrase during a conference commemorating the 65th anniversary of the CPPCC on September 21, 2014.

This insightful perspective comes from Mogu, a philosophical work by Wei Yuan, a prominent Chinese thinker during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The analogy here is clear: Just as people’s shoe sizes differ but must fit their feet, the governance of each country can vary as long as it serves the interests of its citizens.

All 56 ethnic groups in China are represented by their own deputies in the NPC and members in the National Committee of the CPPCC, collaborating across regions and industries. Through motions and proposals, they articulate the public’s concerns and contribute suggestions for the country’s progress.

Many national policies, such as fostering new-quality productive forces, emphasizing the transition to innovation-driven growth, technological advancement, and high-quality development across various economic sectors, promoting comprehensive rural revitalization, a strategy to enhance economic prosperity and overall development in rural areas, and improving the business environment for private enterprises, have integrated the insights and recommendations of NPC deputies and CPPCC members.

The system of people’s congresses fosters a connection between the populace, their representatives and different levels of state organs. The CPPCC, as the most inclusive patriotic united front organization, harnesses the collective wisdom and strength of all Chinese citizens.

Whole-process people’s democracy ensures that the voices of the people are heard and that their aspirations are reflected in all aspects of China’s political and social life.

This system not only echoes the will of the Chinese people but also protects their rights, sparks creativity across the nation, and unifies efforts to advance Chinese modernization.

China has achieved remarkable successes through this governance system, including maintaining rapid economic growth, eradicating absolute poverty, and ensuring long-term social stability.

There is no one-size-fits-all model for democracy. What matters most is that it aligns with the national context and represents the interests of the overwhelming majority.

China’s approach to democracy is practical and successful, and the Chinese people will continue to confidently pursue their unique path forward.

