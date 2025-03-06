SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, a highly-rated Korean beauty brand known for its effective skincare innovations, continues to dominate the global beauty scene. Famous for its acne patches and viral snail mucin product line, COSRX is making waves in Australia, with its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence securing the #1 Best Seller in Beauty and Personal Care and #1 in Serums on Amazon Australia’s Beauty BSR (Best Sellers Rank).



COSRX Snail Mucin Essence Claims #1 on Amazon Australia’s Beauty Best Sellers List

Beyond the essence’s top ranking, other COSRX favorites have also entered the charts, further proving the growing influence of the brand in the beauty stratosphere:

Acne Pimple Master Patch: Ranked #1 in Masks / #25 in Beauty and Personal Care

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream: Ranked #2 in Facial Day Care / #15 in Beauty and Personal Care

Discover why these products have been such a game changer!

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: This lightweight, deeply hydrating essence plumps, firms and soothes the skin. Users have also praised its versatility, with many claiming it works wonders for soothing skin irritation, such as sunburn, or mixing into foundation for a natural, dewy look. One shopper shared, “I have struggled for years with redness and inflammation due to rosacea. …I have finally found the holy grail for my skin. My skin is clear and sooooo soft with an amazing texture and clarity I have never had!”

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream: A rich, nourishing moisturizer that locks in hydration and strengthens the skin barrier, leaving the skin plump and healthy. It also doubles as a makeup primer, ensuring your look remains flawless throughout the day.

Acne Pimple Master Patch: The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, made from 100% hydrocolloid, offers an effective yet gentle solution for breakouts. Available in three different sizes, the patches seamlessly adhere to the skin, absorbing excess sebum and calming inflammation before blemishes worsen. Suitable for overnight use, these patches work their magic in less than 24 hours, making them a must-have for effortless, on-the-go acne care.

Celebrating the viral success of COSRX hero products in Australia, a COSRX representative stated, “The charm of COSRX products is endless. We are thrilled to see our products taking the top spots in Australia. We hope more skincare lovers experience the benefits of our Snail line and Acne Pimple Master Patch and fall in love with the magic of COSRX.”

With its science-backed formulations and viral social media presence, COSRX continues to shape the future of skincare worldwide. For more information, visit the COSRX store at Amazon.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon.com.au. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.