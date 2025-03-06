Discover World of Japanese Arcades and Many Ways to Enjoy Them on SEGA Fave’s New Website

TOKYO, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEGA FAVE CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo and a group company of SEGA CORPORATION, is thrilled to announce the release of the Japanese Game Centers Guide, a website covering everything visitors need to know about Japan’s unique arcades.

Please visit: https://gamecenter-guide.sega.com/

*The website is available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Korean.

Image1:

What are Japanese game centers?

Game centers are amusement facilities in Japan that offer fun for people of all ages. They feature iconic video games, eye-catching token games, prize-filled crane games, stylish photo booths, and more.

Uncover a rich collection of arcade games and learn how to play them

The Japanese Game Centers Guide highlights over 10 arcade games from 6 different genres. On top of that, each game has its own step-by-step instructions available.

Image2:

Improve crane game skills and win fabulous prizes

Japan’s crane games offer various prizes from beloved anime, manga, films and more. The site also includes tutorials on how to win figures, plush toys, and other goodies.

Image3:

Familiarize with Japanese arcade rules and etiquette

The website also covers accepted payment methods, how to use e-money, and correct etiquette. Read up before visiting game centers for a worry-free experience.

Image4:

Japanese game centers offer a fun-filled experience for all. Whether alone, with friends or family, everyone is bound to have a great time. It is highly recommended for those who plan a trip to Japan to use the website as their guide to have a blast at the arcades.

