Docquity’s AI Platform Enhances Medical Knowledge and Patient Care at RSUD Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang

Dx, Docquity’s AI platform which is in ongoing development, will enable physicians at the Sumedang h ospital to securely access the latest medical research for stronger treatment decisions

The collaboration follows Sumedang Regency’s introduction of Docquity’s AI platform for greater public health support last year

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Docquity, a leading healthtech company in Southeast Asia, and Rumah Sakit Umum Daerah (RSUD) Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang, a regional hospital in West Java, Indonesia, announced a partnership to integrate Dx , Docquity’s AI-powered medical resource platform, into the hospital’s medical reference system. Dx, currently in ongoing development, was last year implemented as a learning tool for Sumedang’s public health staff . This marks Docquity’s second partnership aimed at strengthening healthcare knowledge and patient care in the West Java region.

Built upon Docquity’s network insights as the largest healthcare professional (HCP) community in Southeast Asia that connects 3 out of every 4 doctors, Dx securely leverages compliant Generative AI to empower RSUD Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang’s medical professionals with the latest healthcare knowledge from credible sources, for stronger treatment decisions. The Dx platform features an integration with PubMed, a globally recognized database of peer-reviewed medical research, enabling HCPs in Sumedang to seamlessly access scientifically-backed solutions to medical cases and ensure that regional patient care aligns with the latest international medical standards.

According to Dr. H. Enceng, SpB. Director of RSUD Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang: “The introduction of Docquity’s AI platform, Dx, into our medical reference system is expected to enhance the hospital’s ability to provide high-quality, evidence-based healthcare. Medical science is constantly evolving, and keeping our doctors well-informed with the latest research is crucial. With Dx, our physicians can access trusted medical journals instantly, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes for the local community of Sumedang.”

Amit Vithal, Co-Founder and Chief of Growth at Docquity, said: “We believe that data is knowledge, and greater learning opportunities and medical expertise create healthier communities. We’ve therefore been developing Dx to provide Southeast Asian doctors with real-time access to credible medical research and global best practices at their fingertips. With the support of Dx, physicians at RSUD Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang can make more confident, data-driven treatment decisions that enhance patient care and streamline hospital operations.”

The implementation of AI in healthcare is aligned with Sumedang’s digital transformation agenda for public services, including healthcare. Dr. H. Dony Ahmad Munir, S.T., M.M Mayor of Sumedang, emphasized: “This program ensures that our hospitals and medical professionals remain at the forefront of advanced healthcare practices. By leveraging AI and credible medical resources, we are not just improving hospital efficiency but also contributing to the overall health of the Sumedang people. The integration of Dx into RSUD Umar Wirahadikusumah Sumedang’s medical reference system is expected to set a new benchmark for regional hospitals in Indonesia, enabling doctors to provide better, faster, and more accurate medical care.”

About Docquity, http://docquity.com/

Docquity is Southeast Asia’s largest community of verified healthcare professionals (HCPs). Our platform and services leverage data science to strengthen healthcare knowledge and interactions.

The Docquity vision is to connect HCPs to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Our platform helps HCPs learn, connect, and grow, while our deep network insights enable healthcare enterprises to understand, engage, and educate HCPs.

We are trusted by more than 410,000 HCPs across Southeast Asia, with offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Docquity is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

About Sumedang

Sumedang is a regency in West Java, Indonesia, known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic landscapes. The regency has been making significant strides in improving public health and education, aiming to enhance the quality of life for its residents. The partnership with Docquity marks a significant step forward in leveraging advanced technology to address critical health issues and improve healthcare services. Sumedang is committed to adopting innovative solutions and collaborating with leading organizations to achieve its goals of better health outcomes and sustainable development for its community.

For further information, please contact:

Reisha Nagrani

Head of Communications, Docquity

reisha@docquity.com