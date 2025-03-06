FARMLORE IN BENGALURU IS UNVEILED AS THE WINNER OF THE AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD 2025 AS PART OF ASIA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Farmlore in Bengaluru has been honoured as the 2025 recipient of the prestigious American Express One To Watch Award. Selected by the 50 Best team based on the votes of its Academy and specific editorial criteria, this award highlights dining establishments that showcase exceptional culinary talent, creativity and the potential to secure a spot in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list over the coming years.



Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants announces Bengaluru-based restaurant Farmlore as the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award 2025

Farmlore, an 18-seater dining experience on a 37-acre farm near Bengaluru, India, is the brainchild of chef Johnson Ebenezer and entrepreneur Kaushik Raju. The restaurant embodies a farm-to-table ethos, driven by seasonality, sustainability and local produce. Its name cleverly combines ‘folklore’ and ‘locavore,’ reflecting its dedication to celebrating regional ingredients and cultural narratives.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “Amid the restaurants with a ‘farm-to-table’ philosophy, Farmlore stands apart with its immersive experience, nestled within an actual working farm. We congratulate chef Johnson and the teams behind the kitchens and farms at Farmlore, on this very well-earned accolade.”

The restaurant’s menus, shaped by the freshest harvests from its farm, consistently highlight core themes, including a strong South Indian influence. Here they prioritise ethical, organic farming principles passed down through generations that also preserve soil health while creating nutrient-rich produce. The design harmonises with its natural surroundings, featuring earthy tones, open spaces and a minimalist aesthetic that fosters an intimate yet direct connection to nature.

On winning, Chef Johnson says, “We are truly humbled to be recognised by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to doing things the right way while staying true to our values and prioritising ethics over expediency. It’s also a testament to the younger generation of chefs who dare to stick to their strengths and roots.”

Farmlore will be further celebrated at the in-person awards ceremony held on 25 March 2025 in Seoul in collaboration with host destination partner, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The awards ceremony will be streamed live via the link here. The announcement of the list and individual awards can be followed via the 50 Best social media channels, with the livestream beginning at 20:00 Korea time.

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/