Fleet Space Unveils New Global Headquarters & Space Tech Hyper Factory at Adelaide Airport

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fleet Space Technologies, Australia’s leading space exploration company, announced the construction of its new global headquarters and hyper factory for next-gen space and climate technologies at the Adelaide Airport. This state-of-the-art facility will enable Fleet Space to accelerate the production of its pioneering space technologies and scale its end-to-end exploration platform, powered by space and AI, ExoSphere.



The new global headquarters – ‘GHQ’ – will feature advanced manufacturing and data center technologies, enabling production capacity for thousands of Fleet Space’s patented smart sensors and hundreds of satellites annually, with room to create hundreds of new jobs in South Australia. GHQ will also form the basis for Fleet Space’s exploration-focused AI supercomputer, ExoCore – establishing South Australia on the forefront of global AI innovation working to make the discovery of energy transition minerals faster and more sustainable.

2025: Fleet Space’s Ten Year Anniversary

“Today marks a significant leap into the future for Fleet Space and Australian innovation, as we continue our mission to build revolutionary frontier technologies that address the dual challenges of climate change and space exploration, from the heart of South Australia. What began as a bold vision ten years ago when we founded Fleet Space has grown into a global force transforming the future of exploration on Earth and beyond,” said Co-Founder & CEO, Flavia Tata Nardini.

“The tremendous evolution of Australia’s innovation ecosystem charts a clear path for Australia’s ascendancy in space, climate technologies, and artificial intelligence. With our new GHQ at Adelaide Airport, we’re strategically positioned to continue our exponential growth and development of cutting-edge technologies, paving the way for a more sustainable future on Earth, while furthering humanity’s exploration of new worlds.”

Global Hub: Space & Climate Innovation

Optimised to drive new-to-world innovation by fusing the latest advances in space, climate, and AI technologies, Fleet Space’s GHQ and hyper factory represents a hybrid manufacturing model for frontier technologies needed to achieve decarbonisation and net-zero targets. Fleet Space’s GHQ will house the company’s research and development labs, 3D printing technologies, data center infrastructure, and central operations for the company’s satellite network in low Earth orbit and its end-to-end mineral exploration platform, ExoSphere.

Used by over 40 leading exploration companies – like Rio Tinto, Barrick, Gold Fields, and Ma’aden – to survey for energy transition minerals across five continents, global service capacity for ExoSphere will be further enhanced by GHQ, in addition to Fleet Space’s partnerships with companies like Koloma to accelerate development of renewable, zero-carbon energy sources. The unveiling of Fleet Space’s GHQ follows its acquisition of HiSeis , the world’s leading provider of active seismic exploration technology to the minerals industry, reinforcing its mission to unite breakthrough technologies for faster, more sustainable, data-driven mineral discovery.

“GHQ is the forerunner for the next-gen manufacturing model needed to unlock and scale the space, climate, and AI-powered technologies our planet needs to get back on track for net-zero,” said Chief Exploration Officer, Matt Pearson. “The powerful new capabilities emerging from a deep convergence of frontier technologies in space, climate, and AI are foundational to achieving our clean energy future. Getting there requires a vertically integrated manufacturing model optimised for the rapid advances in these technologies. GHQ is Fleet Space’s bold first step, and we hope industries around the world pursue similar models to support the innovation needed for our decarbonised future.”

Frontier Technology Incubator

This new 5,300 m2+ facility will enable Fleet Space to accelerate the vertical integration of its business with supply chain, design, manufacturing, operations, engineering and R&D unified within a purpose-built, high-tech facility. In this environment, Fleet Space’s renowned team of engineers, scientists, and innovators will be able to collaborate and take the company’s global impact in space and mineral discovery to new heights.

In 2026, Fleet Space’s lunar exploration technology – SPIDER – will be deployed on the Moon to search for water ice as part of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 2: the first Australian-borne technology to be used on the lunar surface. In January, Fleet Space was awarded a Moon to Mars Supply Chain Grant from the Australian Government to develop advanced gravity sensing capabilities to accelerate exploration on the Moon and Mars. On SpaceX’s Bandwagon-1 and Transporter-12 missions, Fleet Space launched its most advanced exploration satellites – Centauri VI , VII, VIII – to support the expansion of ExoSphere’s end-to-end capabilities on Earth.

Adelaide Airport: Catalyst Park

“We’re proud to welcome Fleet Space to Catalyst Park at Adelaide Airport and to be developing their new global headquarters and hyper factory to meet their specific needs,” said Adelaide Airport Managing Director, Brenton Cox. “As the developer of this state-of-the-art facility, we’re excited to support a pioneering South Australian company at the forefront of space and exploration technologies.”

“This project underscores Adelaide Airport’s commitment to driving innovation and growth with our business partners. With Catalyst Park continuing to expand, Fleet Space is precisely the forward-thinking, dynamic type of business that can take advantage of the unique opportunities Adelaide Airport has to offer.”

Center of Leading-Edge Science

Fleet Space’s new headquarters at the Adelaide Airport bolsters South Australia as the national center of Australia’s space industry. After years of exponential growth – including a AUD$150M Series D funding round led by Canada’s Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), more than doubling the company’s valuation to AUD$800M – Fleet Space regularly convenes and works alongside global space leaders, technologists, scientists, and explorers from around the world. In collaboration with MIT Media Lab’s Space Exploration Initiative , Fleet Space helped to advance off-world research needed for the planning of future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, while partnering with Stanford University’s Mineral-X on critical research into paths to decarbonise the mineral supply chain with space-enabled technologies.

GHQ will also help to facilitate the expansion of Fleet Space’s STEM program with the development of a groundbreaking national STEM initiative – LaunchBox – providing expert-guided lessons for teachers and students to build educational satellites, bringing applied STEM knowledge and real-world experience to secondary students across Australia. Building on its deep relationships with the global science community, GHQ will scale Fleet Space’s ability to attract talent and gather leading-edge experts in space, exploration, and emerging technologies, advancing South Australia’s robust culture of innovation and collaboration.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space Technologies , Australia’s leading space exploration company, is revolutionizing critical mineral discovery with its end-to-end mineral exploration solution, ExoSphere, which combines satellite connectivity, 3D multiphysics, and AI to image mineral systems in real-time. Over 40 leading exploration companies like Rio Tinto, Barrick, Gold Fields, and Ma’aden have used ExoSphere’s real-time 3D subsurface imaging on projects across five continents. In 2024, Fleet Space was recognised as the winner of the Innovation category at the Mining Technology Excellence Awards and received the Climate Impact Technology Award by the Banksia Foundation.To learn more about ExoSphere, please reach out to the Fleet Space team here .



Centauri VII & VIII satellites launched on SpaceX Transporter 12 mission | Image credit: SpaceX



Flavia Tata Nardini (CEO, Co-Founder), Matt Pearson (CXO, Co-Founder), Federico Tata Nardini (CFO, Chief Strategy & Investment Officer), Robyn Clay, (COO)

