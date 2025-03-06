GoldenHome opens Dallas manufacturing facility, its first in North America for Custom Home Solutions

DALLAS, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoldenHome’s ability to quickly deliver its top-quality custom-fitted cabinets and furnishings to American customers just became more streamlined as today the company announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Dallas.

The new facility in Cedar Hill was officially opened today by GoldenHome CEO Sean Zen Pan at a grand ceremony with local government, businesses, and media partners.

GoldenHome, a global leader in custom home solutions, is now operating over 4,000 retail outlets around the world. The brand focuses on high-end integrated kitchen cabinets and customized home furnishings.



GoldenHome opens new intelligent factory in Dallas, Texas.

While the majority of GoldenHome’s manufacturing occurs in China, recent years have seen the company significantly expand production to international markets to better serve its global customers. The new factory in Dallas marks GoldenHome’s first manufacturing in North America.

Dallas was selected because of its highly skilled workforce, advanced infrastructure, and prime location, which allows it to efficiently serve the entire US market. The new 130,000-square-foot facility will employ approximately 100 staff members and, once fully operational, will have the capacity to produce 500 custom cabinets daily. GoldenHome anticipates that this advanced facility will not only benefit the cabinet industry but also significantly boost the local economy through collaboration and innovation.

Speaking at the event, CEO Sean Zen Pan explained how the new Dallas factory “is an advanced facility in a strategic location for GoldenHome to more effectively serve our US customers with customized products made here in America. We are thrilled to be opening here in Dallas with our first-class intelligent manufacturing capabilities.”

A highlight of the facility is its use of advanced technology for “intelligent manufacturing”, featuring aspects of automation across the entire process.

This begins with resource planning. Based on received orders, the system automatically gathers the necessary materials and delivers them to the production line, ensuring efficient resource allocation. Throughout production, each of the five critical stages — cutting, edge banding, drilling, sorting, and packaging — is digitally monitored by a central control system, reducing the potential for human error. The production lines feature intelligent procedures for both lacquer baking and panel production, further enhancing precision and consistency.

Equipment such as robotic arms, CNC drilling machines, edge banders, and electric saws are seamlessly integrated into the system to execute customized procedures for each product. Automation is also incorporated into quality control, with each task is assigned a unique traceable code, enabling digital storage and tracking of product information. While automation handles most tasks, manual inspections are still conducted to uphold the highest quality standards, particularly for customized products.

“The products coming out of this facility will be of the highest quality and level of customization unseen in the industry,” continued Pan. “We are setting a new global standard in manufacturing, right here in Dallas.”

About GoldenHome

GoldenHome is a leading provider of premium integrated kitchen cabinets and customized home solutions. Founded in 1999 in Xiamen, China, the company has since grown into a publicly traded entity (Stock Code: SH603180), with over 4,000 retail locations worldwide.

With five manufacturing bases across the globe, GoldenHome expanded into the American market in 2014. The company established its US subsidiary in 2017 and is currently developing an intelligent factory in Dallas, Texas. As an industry leader in home furnishings, GoldenHome offers modern-style cabinets that are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each homeowner. The company holds hundreds of design patents, allowing for unparalleled personalization options in home interiors.