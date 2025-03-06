MWC Barcelona 2025 | Fibocom Announced AI Buddy Achieves Mass Production in March, Advancing the Future of Mobile Computing

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, announced that its self-developed AI Buddy has officially entered mass production just two months after its initial launch. This swift achievement highlights a breakthrough in Fibocom’s edge AI technology. As the industry’s first multi-scenario portable smart solution, the AI Buddy sets new benchmarks for IoT device intelligence with its innovative “edge computing self-evolution” technology.

The AI Buddy is a compact, credit card-sized intelligent solution designed to deliver high-quality experiences, including real-time translation, personalized AI voice assistance, AI-driven image recognition, multi-model account services, roaming charge management, and quick network registration. To further enhance the user’s visual and auditory experience, the AI Buddy seamlessly pairs with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as OWS headphones, smart glasses, smart speakers, wristbands, and large smart screens, offering a comprehensive, all-in-one solution.

Integrated Fibocom’s self-developed AI Stack, customers can quickly access a vast library of pre-trained models, covering cutting-edge functions such as image semantic recognition and segmentation, voiceprint recognition, dynamic gestures, and bidirectional translation. This significantly shortens the development cycle. The solution also includes a complete AI toolchain and high-performance inference engine, enabling the device to become “smarter with use.”

The AI Buddy supports global 4G/5G/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity and offers worldwide roaming data services, enabling users to enjoy seamless mobile communication anywhere. It also supports multi-device networking needs in mobile scenarios, providing easy network connections for more electronic devices. To meet users’ charging demands during business or travel, the AI Buddy features a powerful magnetic charging design, eliminating the need for plug-in charging and allowing users to charge devices like smartphones simply by attaching the AI Buddy.

Ralph Zhao, Vice President of MC Product Management at Fibocom, stated:

“Looking forward, the AI Buddy and its solutions will integrate with an expanding array of devices, such as wristbands, rings, and speakers, unlocking new possibilities for AI-driven applications. As 2025 marks a pivotal year for the rapid expansion of edge AI, Fibocom is dedicated to equipping every IoT device with an intelligent ‘thinking brain.’ Our ‘plug-and-play’ AI solutions are designed to enable industry clients to harness new opportunities and accelerate their digital transformation, positioning them for success in the evolving market.”