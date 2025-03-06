No More Limits to Dreaming Big – uFinance Unveils New Student Loan Option for Hong Kong Tertiary Students

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – Hong Kong tertiary students are eager to seize their youth and chase bold dreams—whether it’s studying abroad on an exchange program, mastering new skills, or launching a startup to earn their first fortune. Yet, financial constraints often force many to hesitate, unwilling to burden their families, leaving them torn between dreams and reality. To ease the financial pressures of college life, uFinance , the Hong Kong student loan platform, introduces a tailored loan service for students, making borrowing simple and stress-free. Unlike traditional banks and financial institutions, uFinance prioritizes student privacy and offers a worry-free loan experience. For those struggling with tuition fees, uFinance University Student Tuition Loan comes with Hong Kong’s first-ever “Lowest Interest Rate Guarantee,” empowering students to tackle financial challenges with ease.

uFinance Safeguards Privacy: Student Loan Records Kept Strictly Confidential

Many tertiary students worry about personal data leaks when applying for loans. uFinance understands these concerns and, with over 20,000 student loan applications processed, pledges never to disclose applicants’ details or loan records to schools or third parties. Unless under exceptional circumstances, no letters will be mailed—communication is handled entirely by phone, ensuring a discreet borrowing process and peace of mind for students.

Borrowing Made Easy: uFinance Offers Fully Online Applications

For first-time borrowers, asking for a loan can feel daunting, and complicated procedures often deter students from pursuing their dreams. uFinance student loan breaks the mold with a fully online application process—no face-to-face meetings required. Simply fill out the online form and upload the necessary documents to kickstart your student loan application. Our customer service team will reach out via phone to handle approval and identity verification. Once approved, students can sign contracts and receive funds online, resolving financial woes quickly and conveniently.

True Low-Interest University Tuition Fee Loans with Hong Kong’s First “Lowest Interest Rate Guarantee”

When applying for Grant Loan/Non Means and other government subsidies, students often face lengthy processes, missing tuition deadlines and incurring penalties. To address this, uFinance offers an exclusive University Tuition Fee Loans that deposits funds directly into school accounts upon approval, bypassing unnecessary delays. Featuring Hong Kong’s pioneering “Lowest Interest Rate Guarantee,” this loan boasts a market-leading annual percentage rate of just 6%. Students can borrow up to $21,050 per semester, with flexible repayment terms from 6 to 48 months. After receiving government aid, borrowers can settle the balance anytime without extra fees, offering unmatched flexibility.

Student Loan Information Platform – Preparing Students for Social Challenges In addition to relieving students of financial burdens during their studies, uFinance hopes that students can obtain more helpful information for their life planning on the platform, such as internship job vacancies, living encyclopedias, and financial information. uFinance believes that the few years of undergraduate life have a significant impact on the future development of students. Therefore, it hopes that students can equip themselves well before entering society to meet future challenges. Also, uFinance will also cooperate with different businesses to provide students with exclusive discounts, so the tertiary students can develop financial management habits during their studies.

