OKX Australia Appoints Ex NAB Exec and Zodia Custody CEO, Kate Cooper, as CEO

SYDNEY, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OKX Australia, the Australia arm of a leading cryptocurrency platform and onchain technology company OKX, has named banking and crypto veteran Kate Cooper its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Cooper brings with her over 20 years’ global experience at the intersection of technology, strategy and leadership in multiple executive roles at national and international financial services heavyweights.

As Head of APAC and Australia CEO for Zodia Custody , a crypto tokens storage company for institutional investors, Cooper led the regional growth of the firm.

As Executive, Digital Assets at National Australia Bank (NAB), Cooper played an instrumental role in shaping the bank’s digital asset strategy and broader digital innovation initiatives. Cooper was also Head of Innovation at Westpac from 2016 to 2020 and is currently a board member of the Digital Economy Council of Australia (DECA).

In her new role as OKX Australia CEO, Cooper will be responsible for business growth and expansion in Australia, where the platform has seen monthly trading volumes quadruple since July 2024.

Since its May 2024 launch , OKX Australia has established itself as a key player in the local crypto market, offering 511 crypto pairs and more than 285 tokens, including newly introduced SOL/AUD and XRP/AUD trading pairs, alongside advanced features like Recurring Buy functionality.

Cooper will lead local operations, product development and sales teams as OKX continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest global platforms offering direct AUD deposits and withdrawals for Aussie customers.

OKX Australia CEO Kate Cooper said: “The Australian crypto market is at an inflection point, with investors demanding more accessible, secure and regulated trading solutions. I’m excited to join OKX at this pivotal moment. Our comprehensive product suite, institutional-grade security and deep liquidity set us apart as we build the future of digital asset trading in Australia. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of Australian investors.”

The OKX platform is registered with AUSTRAC for spot trading and holds an Australia Financial Services (AFS) license issued by ASIC to currently offer derivatives trading for verified wholesale clients*.

About OKX Australia

OKX Australia is a technology company with a mission to make blockchain-based assets more accessible. Our pursuit takes us to a decentralized future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com