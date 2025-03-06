Outstanding Cases for Sustainable Development of Asian Heritage Announced in Yunnan

PU’ER, China, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report from Xinhuanet:

From February 27th to March 1st, the inaugural event for the “Shared Vision – Outstanding Cases for Sustainable Development of Asian Heritage” was held in the ancient tea forest of Jingmai Mountain, Pu’er City, Yunnan Province. This momentous occasion was jointly sponsored by China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation and Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia. It attracted a convergence of delegates from governmental bodies, non-profit entities committed to the heritage conservation, as well as scholars and specialists from diverse countries and regions, engaging in a dialogue regarding the milestones and challenges in the sustainable development of Asian heritage.

On the morning of February 28th, the conference unveiled the list of “2024 Enterprising Cases, Excellent Cases, and Special Attention Cases”, with a total of 12 finalists emerging from a pool of 218 entries spanning 23 countries. Furthermore, five institutions were honored with the prestigious title of “Guardians of Asian Cultural Heritage.”