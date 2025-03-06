Cloud integration will allow partner brands to seamlessly onboard as ‘mini apps’

Consumers will benefit from a plethora of services, deals and rewards across global & local brands

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smiles, e& UAE’s SuperApp, has partnered with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent – the global technology powerhouse behind Weixin/WeChat, the world’s largest SuperApp –to enhance digital commerce in the UAE. Announced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, this partnership reinforces Smiles’ commitment to driving customer-centric innovation.



Smiles SuperApp partners with Tencent Cloud to enable smarter digital commerce in the UAE

As part of the agreement, Smiles will leverage Tencent Cloud Super App as a Service (TCSAS) solution to create an open, dynamic digital ecosystem, making it the first in the region to leverage this technology. This integration will allow partner brands to seamlessly onboard as “mini apps” within Smiles, mirroring the highly successful WeChat model. By doing so, businesses can establish a digital presence with ease, whereas consumers can choose from a broader selection of services and rewards, all within a unified SuperApp experience.

With 5.5M+ registered users Smiles is the UAE’s leading rewards-driven SuperApp, offering a vast range of deals and services across food and grocery delivery, home services, dining, retail, entertainment, travel, and more. By adopting Tencent’s proven cloud-based solution, Smiles is set to transform into a fully-fledged “Super-Mall,” allowing brands to quickly and efficiently onboard their services.

“Our partnership with Tencent marks a strategic moment in Smiles’ evolution from a rewards platform to becoming a full-scale digital commerce enabler in the UAE,” said Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE. “We’re bringing the expertise behind the world’s largest SuperApp, WeChat, to create a more accessible digital ecosystem with Smiles. This means businesses, from global brands to local merchants, can integrate faster and reach customers more effectively without heavy investment or complexity. For consumers, it’s about making everyday life simpler—whether it’s discovering great deals, completing everyday chores, accessing services, or enjoying rewards—all in one place. Ultimately, this integration is set to reshape digital commerce in the UAE, a market driven by speed and convenience, by seamlessly connecting businesses and consumers in a more frictionless economy.”

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East, shared, “We are thrilled to partner with e& UAE to power Smiles as it is evolving into an everyday app for millions, whether it is for accessing essential services, retail, shopping or gaming entertainment. TCSAS is a proven, modular platform designed to be versatile and intuitive, supporting our partners to meet their user expectations for a seamless experience.”

TCSAS is powered by Tencent Cloud’s Mini Program framework, which has been instrumental in the success of Weixin/WeChat, one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems with over 1.1 billion monthly active users. Through this partnership, Smiles aims to replicate that success in the UAE, offering partner brands a plug-and-play solution to enhance engagement, boost customer retention, and drive higher returns on investment.

For businesses, the integration will allow brands to swiftly onboard their services into the Smiles ecosystem, driving customer engagement and revenue growth without extensive development costs. Whereas Smiles’ consumers will have access to an even wider network of businesses – ranging from top global brands to local favorites- offering deals, services, and rewards. Whether it’s shopping, dining, entertainment, online food or grocery ordering or booking services, consumers will benefit from a seamless, all-in-one experience within the Smiles SuperApp.

With a network of 6,500 participating brands and 15,000 partner outlets, Smiles continues to evolve as the go-to SuperApp, delivering value, convenience, and rewards to millions of users.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Smiles:

Smiles is e&’s full-service lifestyle SuperApp and one of the largest one-stop shops for the everyday needs of UAE residents and visitors. With 6,500 participating brands and over 15,000 partner outlets in the UAE, Smiles offers deals and rewards on food and grocery deliveries, home services booking, e& services as well as dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and travel benefits, making it a premier lifestyle SuperApp. Smiles is currently one of the most downloaded apps in UAE on both the playstore as well as the app store.

Smiles currently has over 5.5 million registered members and is open to all UAE citizens, residents, and visitors. New customers can download the Smiles SuperApp from the iOS app store, Android Play store, or Huawei AppGallery to enjoy great benefits immediately.