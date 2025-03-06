Synagistics Announces Launch of ‘Geene’ – A Revolutionary AI Platform Combining DeepSeek & Other Leading AI Models On Blockchain

A Breakthrough in AI – Geene converges Generative AI, Blockchain, and Big Data to provide a secure, efficient, and trusted AI ecosystem

HONG KONG , March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After making history as Hong Kong’s first DeSpac, Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562.HK), whose major shareholders include Alibaba, Gobi Partners and Hong Kong Telecom, is excited to announce its exclusive joint venture with Movitech Co Ltd, a leading AI and enterprise software company in China with over 300 AI and technology engineers, to co-develop and launch Geene – a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, fusing Generative AI, Blockchain, and Big Data, creating a secure, efficient, and trusted AI ecosystem tailored for enterprises.

Geene: A Paradigm Shift in AI

Geene represents a paradigm shift in AI technology by leveraging its proprietary Multi-Model Large Language Model (Geene-M2), powered by a self-learning Neural Routing Engine that is designed to develop, train, and launch cutting-edge AI models and agents customised for various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, and supply chain.

This innovative engine integrates some of the world’s most advanced AI models – including DeepSeek, ChatGPT (OpenAI), and Qwen (Alibaba) – and dynamically routes queries to the most efficient model.

This Multi-Model AI approach ensures superiority in terms of accuracy, cost efficiency and optimised responses in real-time. Unlike traditional AI models that rely on a single-source inference system, Geene intelligently processes, extracts and summarises the most appropriate results from multiple LLMs, optimising accuracy while reducing latency and potentially cutting costs by up to 60%.

“Geene is not just another AI platform – it will be the future of AI-driven enterprise intelligence,” said Clement Lee, Executive Chairman of Synagistics Limited. “By seamlessly integrating multiple AI models with blockchain-backed security and an advanced data lakehouse architecture, we are setting a new global standard for enterprise AI applications.”

A Game Changer: Secured & Trusted DeepSeek R1 Hosted in Singapore

Geene-R1 is a fine-tuned, post trained and secured version of DeepSeek that is hosted in Synagistics’ Singapore cloud infrastructure which adheres to Singapore’s strict data protection laws. Geene-R1 is fully compliant with GDPR, PDPA, and ISO27001 security standards, ensuring enterprise-grade security, data privacy and transparency. It is also designed to provide accurate and factual information with reasoning capabilities that are close to state-of-the-art AI models.

By strategically hosting the Geene-R1 model in Synagistics’ Singapore cloud infrastructure, Geene provides users with a low latency, trusted and regulatory-compliant infrastructure to accelerate adoption and growth of cost efficient AI for enterprises. Customers can choose to use Geene-R1 independently or as part of the comprehensive Geene-M2 Multi-Model solution.

Summary of Geene-R1 Advantages

Secured & Trusted DeepSeekR1 – A post-trained and fine-tuned version of DeepSeek that provides accurate & transparent information.

– A post-trained and fine-tuned version of DeepSeek that provides accurate & transparent information. Regulatory Compliance & Data Privacy – Adheres to Singapore’s strict data protection laws, ensuring corporate and user data remains secure and inaccessible to third-party interference.

– Adheres to strict data protection laws, ensuring corporate and user data remains secure and inaccessible to third-party interference. Global Connectivity & Enterprise Adoption – Positioned as the model AI gateway, Singapore’s central location and world-class digital infrastructure provides businesses in Asia , India , and the rest of the world with a low-latency, lower-cost AI alternative.

– Positioned as the model AI gateway, central location and world-class digital infrastructure provides businesses in , , and the rest of the world with a low-latency, lower-cost AI alternative. Enhanced Performance & Cost Efficiency – Reduces computational costs while delivering precision-driven AI solutions, minimising unnecessary model processing fees and power usage whilst delivering blazing-fast response.

– Reduces computational costs while delivering precision-driven AI solutions, minimising unnecessary model processing fees and power usage whilst delivering blazing-fast response. Blockchain-Powered Integrity – GeeneM2 LLM embeds AI-generated decisions into an immutable blockchain ledger, solving data integrity issues found in traditional AI models.

– GeeneM2 LLM embeds AI-generated decisions into an immutable blockchain ledger, solving data integrity issues found in traditional AI models. Big Data Lakehouse Infrastructure – Synagistics provides massive data and data lakehouse for efficient data storage and training of AI models

Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Market Opportunity

The global AI market is projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, with an annual CAGR of 35%. Positioned at the forefront of this expansion, Geene targets Asia’s fastest-growing AI markets and beyond. With its trusted AI model, cost-optimized enterprise solutions, and blockchain security, Geene is primed to become a leading platform for businesses seeking transparency and efficiency.

“With Geene, we are not just launching another AI model – we are pioneering an entirely new AI-driven business ecosystem,” said James Tong, Chairman of Movitech Co Ltd. “Geene’s ability to dynamically route AI queries across multiple LLMs combined with blockchain security offers businesses the AI solution they’ve been waiting for.”

Geene’s Business Model & Revenue Streams

Synagistics will contribute the vision, architecture, strategic road map for Geene, its massive data lakehouse, e-commerce data, cloud infrastructure and data analytics solution.

Movitech will contribute its AI models, team of AI and blockchain experts to train and develop Geene and industry-specific AI agents and apps.

Both parties will jointly own the intellectual properties for Geene and market Geene to its combined portfolio of more than 1000 enterprise customers.

Revenue Streams

Enterprise API Monetization – Offering cost-effective API calls for businesses leveraging Geene-R1 and/or Geene-M2 Models.

– Offering cost-effective API calls for businesses leveraging and/or AI Subscription Services – Providing tailored AI-driven automation for businesses in sectors including finance, e-commerce, healthcare and supply chain.

– Providing tailored AI-driven automation for businesses in sectors including finance, e-commerce, healthcare and supply chain. Custom AI Model Training – Helping enterprises train proprietary AI models more efficiently.

– Helping enterprises train proprietary AI models more efficiently. AI-Driven SaaS Expansion – Expanding into enterprise AI agents and automation applications.

Synagistics: Delivering another Market Breakthrough

By integrating Multi-Model AI with blockchain technology and leveraging its Southeast Asia big data lake into a scalable platform-based business model, Synagistics aims to redefine enterprise AI adoption across a young AI enterprise market, serving businesses across Asia, India, and the rest of the world with lower latency, up to 60% cost reduction compared to traditional single-LLM AI models and full regulatory compliance.

With the launch of Geene, Synagistics has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, solidifying its position as a key leader in the global AI ecosystem and accelerating enterprise AI adoption and innovation.

About Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562.HK)

Synagistics Limited is a Singapore-based big data & digital solutions company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, recognised for completing the first-ever de-SPAC transaction in Hong Kong. With Alibaba, Gobi Partners and Hong Kong Telecom as its key strategic shareholders, Synagistics benefits from strong industry backing, enabling it to drive innovation and expand its influence in Asia’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Synagistics is recognised as one of the top digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia and has provided its data-driven digital commerce platform Synagie to over 600 enterprises and renowned brands in the Southeast Asian market. Synagistics is also one of the few digital platform companies in Asia to achieve carbon neutrality and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. Synagistics continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets including the Greater China region, while championing environmental responsibility and AI transformation.

About Movitech Co Ltd

Movitech Co Ltd is a China-based AI and enterprise software company founded in 2011. It has provided technology solutions to over 1200 well-known state-owned and private enterprises in China covering industries such as real estate, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. With a team of over 300 AI and technology engineers, Movitech is at the forefront of AI development and has been working on the DeepSeek model for some of its customers since 2024.