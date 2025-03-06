Tonik Surpasses 1 million Loans, Redefining Consumer Lending in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tonik has crossed 1 million cumulative loans disbursed since inception, cementing its status as the Philippines’ leading credit-led digital bank and propelling a new era of credit inclusion.



Tonik surpasses 1 million disbursed loans and counting!

While traditional banks continue to emphasize corporate credit, Tonik zeroes in on a $40 billion latent unsecure consumer credit market—tackling one of Southeast Asia’s most overlooked lending opportunities with a credit-first strategy powered by AI-driven underwriting and alternative data.

In just two years, Tonik has expanded its loan portfolio by 7x, while at the same time slashing unit operational service costs by 5x. This dynamic growth and cost focus helped the bank hit contribution margin breakeven in Q4 2024, paving the way for cash flow breakeven within the next 9-12 months.

Tonik also leads in average revenue per user (ARPU) and average margin per user (AMPU) across digital banking—showcasing a more robust monetization model than its payments-led peers.

“Reaching one million loans marks a major stride in our mission to deliver fast, accessible mass-market consumer credit across the Philippines,” said Greg Krasnov, Founder & CEO of Tonik. “We’re scaling rapidly while turning an operational profit—a rare combo in fintech—and we see much more upside ahead.”

Consumer lending in the Philippines comprises just 5% of GDP, far below the 21% regional average. Armed with a digital-only bank license, Tonik secures low-cost deposit funding, strongly outperforming fintech lenders forced to rely on more expensive wholesale capital.

With a diverse product lineup—payroll loans, shop instalment financing, AI-powered digital cash loans, and upsell loans—Tonik is poised for accelerating its impact in 2025 due to aggressive deployment of AI across the organization.

By marrying data-powered innovation with genuine consumer need, Tonik is ushering in a new era of technology-driven lending—one that combines high-volume growth with sustainable profitability, all in service of bringing much-needed credit to millions of Filipinos.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, providing loan, deposit, and payment products to consumers on a highly secure digital banking platform. The neobank operates based on the first digital bank license issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Tonik is led by a team of retail finance veterans who have previously built and scaled multiple retail banks and fintechs across global emerging markets. It is backed by top international investors, including Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, and Mizuho Bank. Tonik’s tech stack is integrated in partnership with world-class banktech vendors including Mastercard, Finastra, Amazon Web Services, Google, Genesys, and Daon. Tonik operates out of hubs in Singapore (HQ), Manila, and Chennai.

