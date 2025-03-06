Tracr and Sarine Technologies Sign Agreement for Pioneering Diamond Traceability Solution

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – Tracr™ Limited (“Tracr”), the world’s first fully distributed diamond blockchain platform enabling the registration of rough diamonds at source, and Sarine Technologies Limited (“Sarine”), a global leader in precision technologies across the diamond pipeline, have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement that enables each party to offer scalable, cost-effective and enhanced verification services for tracing diamonds from their source.

The collaboration will enable algorithmic matching of diamonds at scale, starting from the source. Both parties will use their respective capabilities to increase process efficiency and reduce the need for duplicate processes by existing participants. Utilising Tracr’s blockchain technology, Sarine’s diamond scanning solutions, and both companies’ sophisticated diamond identification and matching algorithms, the collaboration will create an interface between Tracr’s platform and Sarine’s cloud, which will facilitate, if enabled by participants, the seamless matching of diamond data across different stages of a registered diamond’s journey.

A key benefit of the arrangement will be the ability to offer objective verification of a diamond’s journey from a producer’s rough supply to a manufacturer’s polished production using verifiable diamond scanning information. Introducing a new objective verification capabilitythrough a robust algorithmic matchingprocess will help Tracr and Sarine participants benefit from enhanced provenance assurance, in turn enabling them to offer customers, diamond brands and consumers enhanced confidence in the provenance of a diamond.

By enabling the option of registering their diamonds’ data, including diamond scans, to the Tracr platform using Sarine software, participating diamond businesses will be able to have their diamonds benefit from objective verification as the data is algorithmically checked against the corresponding existing diamond data. This includes diamonds from De Beers Group supply uploaded to Tracr, which currently number more than three million. With De Beers now registering single country of origin for all rough diamonds larger than one carat, the solution also has the potential to function as a customs service to facilitate the traceability of a diamond’s origins as it crosses international borders, in line with the requirements of the G7 Diamond Protocol.

With the new traceability solution being based on Tracr’s and Sarine’s existing infrastructure, which is widely used in the industry, the solution is expected to have minimal impact on participants’ supply chains, supporting its ability to be scaled quickly and effectively. Furthermore, Tracr’s and Sarine’s matching processes will be conducted using data from a variety of existing diamond scanning technologies and enabling businesses to benefit from enhanced provenance assurance. This will help to reduce operational complexity and make the matching process more efficient and scalable.

Wesley Tucker, CEO of Tracr, said: “We believe this collaboration will deliver a step change in traceability and provenance assurance in the diamond industry. By enabling the connection between our blockchain technology and Sarine’s advanced precision technology, we are creating a new, cost-effective and highly scalable solution that can be implemented at pace. It has been great to work with Sarine on developing a solution that is both innovative and practical, and we see huge potential for it – both for meeting rapidly evolving consumer expectations and in support of the fast-changing regulatory landscape.”