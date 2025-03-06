We Are Enough® Launches the 3.3.3 Challenge: A Global Movement Empowering Women Through Investing in Women

Venture Capitalist Tracy Gray Aims to Address Women’s Wealth Gap and Access to Capital

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We Are Enough (WAE), a nonprofit, launches the first of its kind initiative, the 3.3.3 Challenge: inspire 3 million women to commit to invest 3 billion dollars over 3 years, with a “gender lens” (investing in women-led/owned businesses or with gender-based factors) to grow their wealth, match their values and create the world they want to see.

We Are Enough’s website, weareenough.biz, provides women with the tools and knowledge to begin investing through WAE’s northstar investment platform. northstar identifies companies and investment products that meet Gender Lens Investing (GLI) requirements where women can invest now. If women want to learn investment terms or research investment sources, We Are Enough’s dollar and sense education portal gives women all the tools and information they need to invest with confidence. By aligning financial decisions with personal values, women can enhance their prosperity and drive positive change in areas such as gender and racial equality, education, gender-based violence, and climate action.

“We Are Enough is undertaking this ambitious campaign to educate women why they should invest in women-led and women-owned businesses or with a gender lens,” said Tracy Gray, venture capitalist and We Are Enough’s founder. “The benefits from investing with a gender lens include employee satisfaction, recruiting a diverse talent force, promoting innovation and avoiding reputational risk.1 Women-led businesses typically outperform males in EVERY measure of profitability.2 So, we women, at every economic level, need to be a bit sexist with investment capital and invest in women-owned and led businesses. The path to changing the world for everyone is through women and our wallets.”

We Are Enough believes this is an opportune time to introduce the 3.3.3 Challenge. By 2030, women are expected to control $34 trillion in financial assets. Widowed women and their daughters are expected to inherit roughly $40 trillion between 2024 and 2048. Fueled by inheritance, longer life expectancies and rising career earnings, this transition is more than just a financial event — it’s an opportunity for women to shape the future of wealth, philanthropy and especially investment in women-owned and women-led businesses. Consequently, women are more likely to create enterprises addressing social concerns like education, healthcare and alleviating poverty. Through this great wealth transfer, We Are Enough is committed to narrowing the gender wealth gap and creating equitable communities. We Are Enough plans to achieve this through educational initiatives, community engagement and advocacy.

“With 75% of discretionary spending being within women’s control, the current landscape offers an unprecedented opportunity for impactful investment decisions,3” said Vanessa Gray, Executive Director, We Are Enough. “We are issuing a call to action to all women of every social and economic level to be less risk averse, go beyond philanthropy, be comfortable with building wealth and move some of those dollars into for-profit businesses led by women.”

We Are Enough is supported by grants given by Nasdaq Foundation, Pivotal, JPMC, Marc Benioff and Lynne Benioff Salesforce Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, Wallace Global Fund, Nia Capital, American Endowment Foundation and Tara Health Foundation.

To kick off the revolutionary 3.3.3 Challenge, We Are Enough invites women everywhere to join the movement. For more information about We Are Enough and to get involved, visit weareenough.biz .

About We Are Enough

We Are Enough is a nonprofit that educates women globally of all economic levels on WHY and HOW to invest in women-owned/led businesses and/or using a gender lens.

