Wells Home Café launches the First 2-in-1 Solution for Coffee and Tea

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – Wells Singapore is proud to introduce the Wells Home Café , the world’s first Tea X Coffee capsule machine designed to elevate the home beverage experience in Singapore. This innovative appliance seamlessly integrates with the Wells The One water dispenser, providing users with a convenient and premium solution for brewing both tea and coffee using purified water.

The Wells Home Café features a unique dual extraction system with separate channels and capsule drawers for tea and coffee, ensuring that flavours remain distinct and untainted. This design allows users to switch effortlessly between beverages without the risk of cross-contamination. By connecting directly to the Wells The One water purifier, the Home Café eliminates the need for a water container, supplying mineral-rich, purified water directly to the machine for every brew.

The Wells The One water dispenser plays a key role in this dual-unit system, providing purified water and added functionality. Consumers can also access six different temperatures, providing more convenience, whether they need hot water for tea, warm water for baby formula, or cold water for refreshing drinks.

With a 19-bar high-pressure extraction system, the Wells Home Café delivers rich, aromatic coffee with a golden crema, rivalling the quality found in cafés. For tea lovers, its rapid extraction system allows users to enjoy a perfectly brewed cup in just 60 seconds. The machine is designed with a user-friendly slide-touch interface and a sleek sliding capsule drawer, making it effortless to operate. Its slim and stylish design ensures that it enhances any kitchen interior while saving space.

The Wells Home Café has been recognised for its exceptional design, earning finalist positions at prestigious international competitions such as the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. As a leading provider of water dispensers in Singapore, Wells is committed to delivering products that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Established in 2002, Wells is a Korean lifestyle brand known for its premium water purifiers and lifestyle appliances, all designed and manufactured in Korea to ensure top-quality standards. The company’s mission is to enhance daily living through innovative solutions that prioritise health, convenience, and sophisticated design.

The Wells Home Café is now available in Singapore, offering households the opportunity to enjoy café-quality beverages with the convenience of home brewing. By integrating this dual-function capsule machine with the Wells The One water dispenser, users can experience the perfect blend of taste and purity in every cup.

