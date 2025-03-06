WESTIN WELLNESS WEEKEND : WELLNESS BEFORE THE RUN

Prepare, recover, and recharge with expert-led wellness experiences tailored for runners

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The second Westin Wellness Weekend, from 25 to 27 April 2025, is dedicated to preparing both mind and body for the ultimate running experience—whether it’s a 5KM, 10KM, half marathon, or marathon. This invigorating 3D2N retreat at The Westin Singapore offers a holistic approach to pre-run readiness, featuring expert-led sessions on mental resilience, revitalizing yoga, mobility for better movement, and a mindful silent breakfast, all designed to optimize performance and well-being.



Westin Wellness Weekend at The Westin Singapore

From the moment you arrive, immerse yourself in a sensory welcome with our signature White Tea scent, setting the stage for a truly relaxing stay. Check into one of our spacious guest rooms, thoughtfully designed with premium amenities, including the Sleep Well Lavender Balm and our iconic next generation Heavenly® Bed, ensuring a restful night’s sleep.

Spend the afternoon leisurely exploring the hotel’s comprehensive facilities before making your way to the exclusive Presidential Suite for an engaging welcome dinner where you can meet your wellness hosts for the weekend. This special evening also highlights Curated Culture, a pioneering homegrown brand revolutionizing the health and wellness beverage industry with innovative, science-backed formulations. Next, learn about managing urban stressors with registered psychologist, Felix Lim, PhD, followed by a short relaxing sound bath to let your mind unwind for better sleep.

Rise up early and start your Saturday with an energizing yoga session led by Jacyln Chan, designed to awaken the body and enhance flexibility. Next, join Jacyln in embracing a moment of intentional pause and presence with the Mindful Silent Workshop, where participants are encouraged to disconnect from digital distractions. With over 15 years of experience in commercial, operational, and people leadership roles, Jacyln is the founder of Noetic Movement, a wellness and leadership company dedicated to harnessing the power of intentional pausing.

Take a mid-day break with Samuel Lim, owner of Fire City Gym, to improve your range of motion through a series of light mobility exercises with some fun. Fire City Gym is a close-knit fitness community offering a variety of classes suitable for all fitness levels, focusing on strengthening muscles to promote better movement, flexibility, and ease in both daily activities and workouts.

Engage your senses at the scent workshop by Lynk Fragrances, a Singapore-based brand committed to using only the finest all-natural ingredients sourced from the United States and Europe. Create your own personalized essential oil blend to accompany you throughout the retreat.

Immerse yourself in a deeply restorative sound bath session with Dawn Sim, an experienced yoga practitioner, teacher, and mindfulness coach. Let the soothing vibrations of gongs and singing bowls guide you into a state of profound relaxation and self-awareness, enveloping you in a cocoon of tranquility. For an even more immersive experience, bring along your handmade essential oil, enhancing the sensory journey.

Conclude the evening with a gathering over dinner, offering the perfect opportunity to connect with your retreat mates and hosts, reflecting on the transformative experiences shared throughout the retreat.

On the final day of the retreat, lace up for an invigorating 5KM scenic run around Marina Bay with our Run Concierge, Eddie Chang, as you take in the breathtaking waterfront views. After the run, accelerate your post-workout recovery and reduce muscle soreness with a cold ice bath at PURE Fitness or enjoy the rest of the day at your own pace until check-out at 2PM.

Use this time for self-reflection, indulge in a rejuvenating spa treatment, or unwind in the luxurious facilities of our award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin on Level 35. Relax in the whirlpool, refresh under the experience shower, or immerse yourself in the calming aromatherapy steam bath—the perfect way to conclude your wellness journey.

Package includes:

For room reservation, visit thewestinsingapore.com or email Reservations.Singapore3@westin.com

*Activities listed above might be subject to change. For most updated activities, please visit our website here.

