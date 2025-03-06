Women in Asia are on a quest for new destinations and shared adventures, Agoda survey reveals

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To mark International Women’s Day which is celebrated on Saturday 8 March, digital travel platform Agoda unveils the top women’s travel trends in Asia this year. While both women and men in Asia plan to travel more in 2025, Agoda’s findings show how women are shaping the travel landscape.

The survey spotlights how women in Asia are leading the way in exploring new destinations with family and friends, emphasizing a strong desire for adventure and camaraderie during their travels.



Top Women’s Travel Trends in Asia – Agoda

Destination Unknown: Women Seek the Undiscovered

The desire to discover new destinations emerges as a key driver, with 60% of women expressing interest compared to 53% of men. Indian and Indonesian women are particularly eager to discover new places, with 80% and 69% respectively showing a strong desire to explore. This enthusiasm for new experiences reflects a broader trend of curiosity and openness to diverse cultures and landscapes. Women are embracing the thrill of the unknown, chasing novel experiences that promise adventure and discovery at every turn.

Family First: Embracing Shared Adventures

Asian women are more inclined to travel with their loved ones, with 40% of women preferring to travel with family compared to 28% of men. Indonesian women are particularly enthusiastic about family trips, with 68% expressing this preference, underscoring the importance of shared experiences and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Additionally, women are more likely to travel with a group of friends than men, with Japanese and Indian women leading the way at 29% and 25%, respectively. This trend highlights the value women place on camaraderie and the joy of embarking on exciting new journeys with close companions.

Solo Adventures: The Allure of Independent Exploration

When it comes to solo travel, men show a higher preference at 24% compared to 15% of women. However, among Asian women, Hong Kong SAR and Thai women are the most likely to embark on solo adventures, at 25% and 22%, respectively, reflecting an appetite for personal growth and self-discovery through travel.

The Perfect Getaway: 5-10 Days of Adventure

The survey finds that most Asian travelers, regardless of gender, prefer a 5–10-day trip, with women showing a slightly higher preference at 48% compared to 40% of men. This trend is particularly pronounced among women from India and Hong Kong SAR, where two-thirds of Indian women and 68% of Hong Kong SAR women favor this duration, allowing ample time to immerse themselves in new cultures.

Mai-Linh, Chief Financial Officer at Agoda shared, “At Agoda, we’re thrilled to see how women are shaping the travel landscape in Asia. Their adventurous spirit and desire to explore new destinations with family and friends paints an inspiring picture of the travel landscape in 2025. Whether it’s a family getaway or a solo adventure, Agoda is committed to offer great value deals on accommodation, flights, and activities, ensuring that every journey is filled with memories to last a lifetime.”

As Asian women continue to embrace travel in 2025, Agoda offers a wide range of options to suit their diverse preferences. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda provides endless possibilities for creating unforgettable travel experiences. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app or on agoda.com/deals and start planning your next adventure today.