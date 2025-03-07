Telkomsel and Tencent Cloud signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on AI and cloud-based solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 5 2025.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Telkomsel and Tencent Cloud signed a strategic partnership on AI and cloud-based solutions development at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on 5 March 2025.



Telkomsel and Tencent Cloud Develop AI and Cloud Solutions to Enhance Customer Experience

The partnership between Indonesia’s leading digital telecommunications service provider company and one of the world’s leading cloud companies will see Telkomsel harnessing various B2B and B2C solutions such as AI Generated Content (AIGC), AI Translation, and electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC) solutions like Palm Verification, and other AI capabilities. Tencent Cloud will also support cloud cost optimization for Telkomsel, including public and hybrid cloud collaborations with Telkomsel.

Wong Soon Nam, Director of Planning and Transformation of Telkomsel, said, “The partnership demonstrates Telkomsel’s commitment to optimizing our business operations and enhancing customer experiences through innovative digital solutions. It also aligns with our vision to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation and improve its technology sector.”

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, added, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Telkomsel in the area of AI, cloud, and eKYC solutions. We hope the partnership will accelerate the adoption of more efficient and secure digital solutions to support digital transformation across various use cases.”

The Telkomsel-Tencent Cloud partnership covers three main items:

1. eKYC solution development in the form of Palm Verification for B2B segment

Telkomsel and Tencent Cloud now provide Palm Verification technology for the B2B segment that can improve the security and reliability of their digital identification systems.

2. AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and AI Translation Development

Both companies are developing AI-Generated Content (AIGC), AI Translation, and other AI-based capabilities for B2B and B2C segments.

3. Cloud Cost Optimization

Tencent Cloud will support cloud cost optimization for Telkomsel, including public and hybrid cloud collaborations with Telkomsel. This partnership allows Telkomsel to improve its operational efficiency and digital infrastructure scalability to provide faster, more stable, and cost-effective services.

The partnership is a continuation of their previous digital innovation efforts. Telkomsel and Tencent Cloud previously succeeded in pilot testing the Palm Verification technology for B2C customers at Telkomsel’s GraPARI outlets in 2024. Today’s partnership will see this technology extended to the B2B enterprise segment as part of Telkomsel’s business solutions strategy.

By leveraging the expertise and technology of both companies, the partnership is expected to provide efficient, intelligent, and value-added services for Indonesian customers.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com)

Telkomsel is the leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region, empowering Indonesians to make better today and excellent tomorrow by delivering innovative and superior connectivity, services, and solutions for everyone, every household, and every business, to achieve more. Aligned with Indonesia’s spirit for digitalizing the nation, Telkomsel plays a pivotal role as the largest provider of convergence services, consistently expanding its 4G network coverage, developing 5G technology, and implementing the latest fixed broadband technology to enhance customer experience quality. Additionally, Telkomsel is evolving its digital services portfolio, encompassing Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. With 29 years of establishment, Telkomsel operates with support from over 269,000 BTS and serves more than 158.4 million mobile customers and over 9.4 million fixed broadband customers (IndiHome-B2C) across the nation. In pursuit of sustainable corporate operations, Telkomsel also upholds ESG principles to generate positive impacts on the corporate ecosystem. More information and customer services are available through the website: www.telkomsel.com, Facebook.com/Telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, Instagram @telkomsel, and Telkomsel’s virtual assistant on the MyTelkomsel application