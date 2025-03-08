Proteus powered Hindalco digital manufacturing platform wins this year’s national manufacturing leadership award

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — #dltledgers collaboration with its client, Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco), an Aditya Birla Group company is one of mutual success. A case study where its client, Hindalco has been honored with the 2025 Leadership Award for Manufacturing Excellence at the Dataquest Digital Leadership Conclave. This recognition highlights Hindalco’s pioneering efforts in contract manufacturing digitalization, made possible through its collaboration with #dltledgers. By leveraging advanced digital transformation, Hindalco has redefined operational efficiency, visibility, and sustainability in contract manufacturing – an essential pillar of India’s manufacturing growth.

#dltledgers is a global multi-party collaboration platform offering state of the art solutions in Multi-tier supply chain, Sustainability, Compliance and Digital finance. The enterprise offers clarity through the seamless virtualization of invisible data points across the value chain. #dltledgers flagship product, Proteus, enhances collaboration and authenticity, leveraging advanced virtualization technologies in Gen AI, Blockchain and Web3 frameworks to streamline data sharing, improve visibility and ensure global compliance.

As Government of India’s, “Made in India” cements its position as a global manufacturing powerhouse, with a projected 4.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the sector, leading enterprises like Hindalco are building global competitive advantage with cutting-edge digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and ensure end-to-end value chain visibility. Contract manufacturing and tolling visibility is now a strategic imperative, unlocking cost leadership, agility, and compliance in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Pioneering Contract Manufacturing Visibility with Multi-Party Collaboration

#dltledgers initiative assisted its client, Hindalco’s transformation into a multi-party shared data collaboration, which has redefined contract manufacturing operations with inclusion of its ecosystem. Through this initiative, Hindalco has gained immediate cost advantage, real-time visibility across its value chain, seamless collaboration across multiple stakeholders external to the company, and automated compliance management, ensuring optimal efficiency, transparency and sustainability in its supply chain.

This breakthrough was made possible through Proteus, the cutting-edge blockchain-enabled data exchange platform that drives multi-party transactional efficiency with ease. By leveraging Proteus, the client has established seamless supplier collaboration, real-time production tracking, and automated compliance management, ensuring unparalleled transparency and efficiency in contract manufacturing. By eliminating inefficiencies, digitizing contract management, and integrating sustainability tracking into supply chain processes, few of the immediate benefits are 12-15% reduction in operational costs, 50% decrease in manual workflows, enhanced compliance with regulatory and environmental standards, real-time visibility across the supply chain, improved scrap and unprocessed material management in sub-contracting, increased efficiency in packaging material usage, optimized delivery management for reduced lead times and costs.

As a testament to the successful collaboration with #dltledgers, Poorav Sheth, CDIO of Hindalco Industries said, “This award is how collaboration and innovation can drive agility in solving complex business challenges. I am truly proud of the ownership demonstrated by our management and manufacturing teams at Hindalco in embracing these series of transformations for a more collaborated ecosystem. The Proteus platform from #dltledgers has enabled rapid deployment of multi-party collaboration capabilities, and we are excited about the opportunities it unlocks for our ecosystem.”

Championing Sustainability & Green Aluminium Initiatives

Hindalco’s remit goes beyond operational efficiency—it is setting new industry 4.0 benchmarks for green alumina manufacturing. By embedding sustainability metrics into its contract manufacturing processes, Hindalco is actively contributing to India’s green aluminium initiative and advancing circular economy goals and contributing to climate change initiatives globally.

The ability to monitor and manage compliance in real-time ensures adherence to environmental regulations, reduces carbon footprint, and supports waste minimization efforts. With deep tier visibility, multi-tier supply chain reach via collaboration, Hindalco ensures that every partner in the contract manufacturing ecosystem aligns with stringent sustainability and compliance standards. Here, Proteus helps in a democratised approach towards shared data collaboration – it works with its cutting edge hyperconnect technology that supports a distributed software architecture and decentralises the services not for the principal alone, But, each entity in its value chain.

A Defining Moment for India’s Manufacturing Future

The award acknowledges Hindalco’s digital leadership and its industry leadership; key drivers of this transformation, reinforcing their role in shaping the future of India’s manufacturing ecosystem. Multi-party transactional efficiency is no longer an aspiration but a necessity, enabling organizations to navigate complex supply chains with greater agility.

Samir Neji, Chief Product Officer of dltledgers quips, “Our client, Hindalco’s success demonstrates the transformative impact of multi-party multi-tier collaboration in modern manufacturing. With Proteus, they have the ability to service across the value chain, its distributed SDK across the value chain, collaborating every inch of its value chain is a powerful method in democratising the software and making it available. These are cutting edge web 3.0 technology, a competitive advantage for cost leadership. These value chain collaboration showcases how enterprises can leverage ecosystem collaboration technology to streamline operations and build more resilient, compliant, and future-ready ecosystem.”

Proteus demonstrates how multi-party collaboration and digital transformation can drive cost leadership, compliance, sustainability, and competitive advantage. “As companies worldwide navigate increasingly complex supply chains, bilateral regulatory tariff and related challenges, Hindalco’s achievement serves as a model for enterprises seeking to future-proof their operations and embrace a technology-driven manufacturing ecosystem and we feel elated to have played our role”, Samir Neji, #dltledgers added .

About Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a global leader in aluminium and copper manufacturing. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and digital excellence, Hindalco is driving the next era of responsible manufacturing, delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimize performance across industries.